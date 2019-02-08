Red Deer region has lowest unemployment in province

Red Deer region’s unemployment at 4.4 per cent

Red Deer Region’s unemployment rate remains the lowest in the province last month, according to Alberta government statistics.

Unemployment in the region stood at 4.4 per cent — unchanged from December when the region also had the lowest unemployment. The provincial average was 6.8 per cent for January — down from seven per cent in January 2018 — says the monthly Alberta Labour Force Statistics report.

The next lowest unemployment rate among the province’s seven economic regions was 4.8 per cent, in the region that includes Banff, Jasper, Rocky Mountain House, Athabasca, Grande Prairie and Peace River. Camrose-Drumheller had the highest rate at 7.8 per cent.

The others were: Lethbridge-Medicine Hat (5.4), Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake (5.6), Edmonton (6.2), and Calgary (6.9).

Canada’s national unemployment rate for January was 5.8 per cent, down slightly from 5.9 per cent in January 2018.

Alberta’s unemployment rate puts it in the middle of the pack among the country’s 10 provinces. B.C. had the lowest rate at 4.7 per cent and Newfoundland the highest at 11.4 per cent. The others were: Quebec (5.4), Saskatchewan (5.5), Manitoba (5.5), Ontario (5.7), Nova Scotia (6.9), New Brunswick (8.2), and Prince Edward Island (9.9).


