Red Deer Regional Catholic middle school students participate in a band concert

About 450 Red Deer Regional Catholic middle school students made music in a special band concert Tuesday.

Students performed popular songs like Crazy Train and Happy and band songs composed specifically for the division.

One of the division songs was composed this month, by a Red Deer composer and Red Deer College music instructor Jim Bicigo.

Bicigo said the song – Vita Nova – is lively and energetic appropriate for middle school students.

Bicigo was also a guest conductor at the band concert.

The third annual Massed Band workshop group almost twice in size with four groups of about 120 students. In the previous years, two groups performed at the concert.

Tim Brehaut, coordinator of Massed Band workshop and École secondaire Notre Dame High School band director, said this could be because of the growing interest in band programs at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

Brehaut said the division has been doing things differently like focusing on introducing instruments at elementary schools.

“We have moved towards more exposure to the instrument as opposed to, in the past, we have had a full band at elementary levels and they may not have been mature enough to make the most of it,” he said.

Postponing the full band experience to middle and high school students has been giving better results in the band programs, said Brehaut.

Although, students are familiar with the music beforehand, they had one afternoon to practice before the concert at 5 p.m.

The concert allows students to perform in bigger groups versus their school groups which would consist of about 10 to 25 students. Brehaut said the experience is exciting for students and helps generate interest and retention in the band programs.

Some of the Central Alberta participating schools were École Camille J. Lerouge, St. Patrick’s Community, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic, St. Gregory the Great Catholic, École Mother Teresa and St. Matthew Catholic School.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter