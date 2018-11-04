Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music.

The Red Deer Legion hosted a Musical Tribute at Red Deer College Sunday where local bands performed World War songs.

Dennis Morgan, Red Deer Legion first vice-president, said about 20 to 25 veterans and about 50 to 60 veteran widows were expected at the event.

“We have musical (tribute) of the old war songs,” said Morgan.

The two hour program included performances by the Red Deer Legion Pipe Band and Red Deer Royals, along with Red Deer Community Band Society Monday Night Band, Jazz Explosion Band at RDC’s Main Stage.

The sing-a-long portion of the afternoon had the hundreds of people in attendance singing Beer Barrel Polka, Bless ‘em all, Pack up your troubles, among other tunes.

“The bands play some old songs such as Jersey Bounce, Sentimental Journey, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, things like that.”

The event in its 26th year, runs differently than it has in the past years, Morgan said.

“We used to have about 50-60 vets (veterans) stand up, now the war is so old now, so we have very few,” he said, adding that a lot of veterans are dead, sick or in nursing homes.

Because not all veterans can make it to the Remembrance Day events, the event makes it to them. Starting next week a brief service will take place at nursing homes in Red Deer.

“We do a Remembrance service for them and we sing war songs for them,” said Morgan. “We do about 15 in one week.”

The event brings back a lot of “great memories” not just the “bad times, but also the good times,” he said.

Money raised from the event and Poppy drive pays for the bands and goes to charities such as The Salvation Army to help the community, Morgan said.

The Red Deer Legion has been closed for renovations since late June. Morgan said the new space will be open in about a month.

“We would like to see all people join, and come to see our new Legion, and enjoy our festivities like dances or just come for coffee.”

Over the past two years, the Legion has been working on selling its 30,000 square-foot building and property at 2810 Bremner Ave, but will still lease about one-third of the building.

