Red Deer resident turns 100

A senior who turns 100 on Tuesday has lived it all – from city to farm life – and prefers Red Deer over anywhere else.

“I don’t feel different,” said Edith Martin, adding that in her heart, she still feels she’s in her 50s.

Her advice to those younger than her? Keep walking and keep going and don’t stop, she said Monday, adding that she loved to walk when she was younger.

The Aspen Ridge resident was born in Olds and raised in Carstairs.

After she got married in 1941, she moved to Calgary on her own because her husband Willis was overseas during the Second World War for four years. Back then, she was 23.

He was in England, Italy, Sicily, France and in Holland “when peace was declared,” she said.

“We married the summer and he went overseas that same fall.”

That’s when Martin was working in Calgary on her own at the Irish Linen Store.

After Willis came back, the couple moved near Byemoor, south of Stettler and north of Drumheller. That’s when Martin helped her husband at the farm, milking cows and raising chickens, ducks, geese and poultry of all kinds.

Sandra Fitzpatrick, Martin’s daughter, was about eight and helped out her family at the farm. From what little Fitzpatrick remembers, she said it was a “hard life.”

“Nobody works like they used to work,” said Fitzpatrick.

Due to a back injury, Willis was no longer allowed to farm; that’s when the couple moved to Red Deer.

“We loved Red Deer from the time we first saw it, we thought it was a lovely little city down in the hollow here,” said Martin.

The family moved to Red Deer in 1966. She still remembers the city had about 19,000 people back then.

In Red Deer, Martin worked in sales at Hudson’s Bay.

“I love Red Deer,” said the proud Red Deerian. “It’s been a good place for us, to raise our two girls and the people are friendly and it’s beautiful.”

Willis died about 16 years ago.

For a long-time, Martin stayed at Parkland Gardens, but moved to Aspen Ridge last year, due to difficulties with vision and hearing.

Fitzpatrick, who lives in Calgary, offered her mom a choice to move to Calgary instead, but Martin loves Red Deer too much.

“I said I could visit you every day, but she said no, ‘because Red Deer is my home and I don’t want to go anywhere but stay here,’” Fitzpatrick said.



