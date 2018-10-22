Red Deer resident Edith Martin turns 100 Tuesday. The Red Deer resident is holding a picture with a congratulatory message from Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Red Deer resident turns 100

A senior who turns 100 on Tuesday has lived it all – from city to farm life – and prefers Red Deer over anywhere else.

“I don’t feel different,” said Edith Martin, adding that in her heart, she still feels she’s in her 50s.

Her advice to those younger than her? Keep walking and keep going and don’t stop, she said Monday, adding that she loved to walk when she was younger.

The Aspen Ridge resident was born in Olds and raised in Carstairs.

After she got married in 1941, she moved to Calgary on her own because her husband Willis was overseas during the Second World War for four years. Back then, she was 23.

He was in England, Italy, Sicily, France and in Holland “when peace was declared,” she said.

“We married the summer and he went overseas that same fall.”

That’s when Martin was working in Calgary on her own at the Irish Linen Store.

After Willis came back, the couple moved near Byemoor, south of Stettler and north of Drumheller. That’s when Martin helped her husband at the farm, milking cows and raising chickens, ducks, geese and poultry of all kinds.

Sandra Fitzpatrick, Martin’s daughter, was about eight and helped out her family at the farm. From what little Fitzpatrick remembers, she said it was a “hard life.”

“Nobody works like they used to work,” said Fitzpatrick.

Due to a back injury, Willis was no longer allowed to farm; that’s when the couple moved to Red Deer.

“We loved Red Deer from the time we first saw it, we thought it was a lovely little city down in the hollow here,” said Martin.

The family moved to Red Deer in 1966. She still remembers the city had about 19,000 people back then.

In Red Deer, Martin worked in sales at Hudson’s Bay.

“I love Red Deer,” said the proud Red Deerian. “It’s been a good place for us, to raise our two girls and the people are friendly and it’s beautiful.”

Willis died about 16 years ago.

For a long-time, Martin stayed at Parkland Gardens, but moved to Aspen Ridge last year, due to difficulties with vision and hearing.

Fitzpatrick, who lives in Calgary, offered her mom a choice to move to Calgary instead, but Martin loves Red Deer too much.

“I said I could visit you every day, but she said no, ‘because Red Deer is my home and I don’t want to go anywhere but stay here,’” Fitzpatrick said.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
One strong wind leaves years of replanting work for Red Deer parks staff
Next story
Central Alberta comes together to raise $140k during Mustard Seed gala

Just Posted

One strong wind leaves years of replanting work for Red Deer parks staff

High visibility boulevards already replanted, neighbourhood work starts next year

Red Deer-area indigenous filmmakers invited to apply for $20,000 grant

Storyhive launches Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Restaurant closed after compliance team patrol

Public Safety Compliance Team checked eight bars and restaurants on Oct. 19

Red Deerians await local cannabis stores

So far 31 stores in Alberta awarded licence to operate

Rimbey RCMP seek missing man with health concerns

Has anyone seen Bill Harris of Ponka County?

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Local Sports: Rudy Soffo valuable to Kings on the court

When Rudy Soffo first saw the RDC basketball Kings roster he was… Continue reading

Except for 1 kick, Saints, Ravens are evenly matched

BALTIMORE — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring offence and top-ranked… Continue reading

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy

WASHINGTON — After a 35-year acting career and with two iconic television… Continue reading

Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West enter Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE — Bluegrass and country star Ricky Skaggs, singer Dottie West and… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale

LONDON — Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration… Continue reading

Canada deemed U.S. a safe country for asylum seekers after internal review

OTTAWA — Canadian immigration officials have determined that the United States remains… Continue reading

Bombardier sues Mitsubishi over alleged theft of aircraft trade secrets

MONTREAL — Bombardier is suing Mitsubishi Aircraft in the United States over… Continue reading

Three strong earthquakes reported in Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island

Three relatively strong earthquakes were recorded Sunday night in the Pacific Ocean… Continue reading

Most Read