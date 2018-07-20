Red Deer residents can’t get enough mini-doughnuts

Mini-doughnuts were the biggest draw to Westerner Days according to a Red Deer Advocate web poll.

The poll, which ran from July 13 to 20, drew 58 votes in response to the question asking what readers were most excited for at Westerner Days.

Mini-doughnuts were the top choice, earning 20.69 per cent of the vote. Coming in a close second was the chuckwagon and chariot races, earning 18.97 per cent.

Fireworks and concerts tied with 15.52 per cent of the vote and the rides and midway received 8.62 per cent.

Pancake breakfasts received the fewest votes, with 6.9 per cent.

Westerner Days runs until Sunday at the Westerner in Red Deer.


