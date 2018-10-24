Red Deer restaurant closed for health violations

Coyote’s Pub and Grill at 7474 50th Ave. was ordered closed by health inspectors last Friday because of food safety violations. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

A north end Red Deer restaurant remains closed for “renovations” after being shut down last Friday by Alberta Health Services because of health violations.

Coyote’s Bar and Grill at 7474 50th Ave. was ordered closed by a health inspector with the Public Safety Compliance Team during a check of eight local bars and restaurants.

The order is posted on the door of the restaurant. Underneath, a handwritten note says the establishment is “Closed for renovations.”

The inspector said the dishwasher could not get hot enough to properly sanitize dishes and equipment, the prep coolers were above the required 4 C, the handwashing sink was backed up and not usable nor stocked with paper towel, and hand sanitizer was missing in the kitchen. Grease, dirt and debris was also building up around grills and fryers.

Poor handwashing hygiene was also observed, says the enforcement order on the AHS website at www.albertahealthservices.ca.

“A food handler was observed handling raw meat and then rinsing his hands with the dish sprayer instead of washing them with soap and warm water,” says the order posted online Wednesday.

A number of issues with general cleanliness and maintenance in the kitchen were also noted. Electrical wires were hanging from the ceiling and an extension cord was running at the back of the food preparation table from a glycol unit to the walk-in cooler.

Owner Manny Singh was ordered to repair the dishwasher, hand sink and prep coolers and ensure staff check the temperature throughout the day. A two-compartment sink for handwashing and food preparation is also required, along with a few basic repairs and electrical upgrades.

The Public Safety Compliance Team is a partnership between AHS, Red Deer Emergency Services, RCMP, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission and the City of Red Deer’s inspections and licensing department.

Inspectors check on areas such as health codes and food storage, safety and security and whether liquor regulations are followed.

Another Red Deer restaurant has come to the notice of AHS recently.

Phoenix Buffet at 6791 50th Ave. was shut down Sept. 26 because of more than a dozen food handling offences. Phoenix has since met all of the AHS requirements and reopened.



