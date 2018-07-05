Brad McLeod of Big M’s Smokin’ Bones of London, Ont. bastes a grill full of ribs at last years Red Deer Ribfest. File photo from Red Deer Advocate

Red Deer Ribfest promises saucy time

Second annual event at Rotary Park Aug. 17-19 expected to attract 20,000

There will be plenty of barbecue sauce smiles at Red Deer Ribfest next month.

Running Aug. 17-19, Red Deer Ribfest has teamed up with the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter for the second annual event at Rotary Park that attracts award-winning Ribbers from across North America.

Close to 20,000 people are expected to take part in what has become known as the “Big Sticky.” Four Ribbers, and five feature foodies including lemonade, mini donuts, and desserts will be serving up their best in beef and pork Ribs, bbq chicken, sweet pulled pork, brisket and more.

Teams are competing for this year’s title of “Best Ribs.” Sample each team’s special recipes and vote for your favourite.

While ribs take centre stage, there is a lot more to enjoy at the festival. The Chillin’ Flamingo will be performing on the “Big Sticky Stage” in the Ribfest Canada Beer Garden, which is open all three days.

Admission is free with a suggested “Toss the Toonie” in support of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter. Enjoy live entertainment, 50/50 draws, and you can even purchase your own souvenir cup for $5.

Ribfest runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 17-18 (Friday and Saturday) and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Sunday.

The emergency shelter provides a wide range of programs and services to women and their families who have experienced violence and abuse, including: 24-hour Family Violence Hotline, accommodation and basic emergency services, crisis intervention and counselling, child support program, outreach and follow-up, family enrichment program, nurturing parenting program, and information and referrals.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blackfalds approves parental leave for council
Next story
Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Just Posted

Warrant issued for Red Deer man accused of violent sexual assault

Red Deer Mounties are looking for the man they believe was responsible… Continue reading

Red Deer Ribfest promises saucy time

Second annual event at Rotary Park Aug. 17-19 expected to attract 20,000

Minor delays, short-term lane closures expected in northwest Red Deer

Contractors will be replacing LED bulbs in traffic lights

Police seeking missing Rocky man

Curtis James Thompson was last seen on July 1st

Blackfalds approves parental leave for council

Blackfalds one of first Alberta municipalities to approve leave

WATCH: Blackfalds has a new visual time capsule

Town of Blackfalds residents, students and professionals painted Canada 150 Mosaic Mural

Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Calgary police say charges are pending

Montreal suburb to adopt contentious summer leaf-blower ban, says mayor

Leaf blowers are making noise in a Montreal suburb where a municipal… Continue reading

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Protected zone established to help endangered whales

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Federal ocean managers will implement a protected zone off… Continue reading

Cirque du Soleil acquires Minnesota-based company as part of expansion drive

MONTREAL — The Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced the acquisition… Continue reading

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs to land on names of Up Cannabis strains

TORONTO — A line of cannabis strains backed by members of the… Continue reading

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

NEW YORK — Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month