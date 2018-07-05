Red Deer Ribfest promises saucy time

Brad McLeod of Big M’s Smokin’ Bones of London, Ont. bastes a grill full of ribs at last years Red Deer Ribfest. File photo from Red Deer Advocate

There will be plenty of barbecue sauce smiles at Red Deer Ribfest next month.

Running Aug. 17-19, Red Deer Ribfest has teamed up with the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter for the second annual event at Rotary Park that attracts award-winning Ribbers from across North America.

Close to 20,000 people are expected to take part in what has become known as the “Big Sticky.” Four Ribbers, and five feature foodies including lemonade, mini donuts, and desserts will be serving up their best in beef and pork Ribs, bbq chicken, sweet pulled pork, brisket and more.

Teams are competing for this year’s title of “Best Ribs.” Sample each team’s special recipes and vote for your favourite.

While ribs take centre stage, there is a lot more to enjoy at the festival. The Chillin’ Flamingo will be performing on the “Big Sticky Stage” in the Ribfest Canada Beer Garden, which is open all three days.

Admission is free with a suggested “Toss the Toonie” in support of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter. Enjoy live entertainment, 50/50 draws, and you can even purchase your own souvenir cup for $5.

Ribfest runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 17-18 (Friday and Saturday) and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Sunday.

The emergency shelter provides a wide range of programs and services to women and their families who have experienced violence and abuse, including: 24-hour Family Violence Hotline, accommodation and basic emergency services, crisis intervention and counselling, child support program, outreach and follow-up, family enrichment program, nurturing parenting program, and information and referrals.



