Red Deer River cleanup happens on Sunday

After a summer of outdoor fun, the Red Deer River needs a few hands this weekend at the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup to get rid of litter and garbage.

People are asked to gather at Kerry Wood Nature Centre, 6300 45th Ave., for the annual initiative. The cleanup runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. with a barbecue and prizes.

Todd Nivens, executive-director of the Waskasoo Environmental Education Society, said the cleanup happens in communities across Canada that border shorelines whether they are ocean, river, lake or pond shorelines.

“This is an event for people to get out and make a real, active difference to the environmental health of their local shoreline,” Nivens said.

He said shorelines are nurseries for fish and aquatic invertebrates, nesting sites for shorebirds and waterfowl, corridors for migration, hunting zones, and a place where terrestrial and aquatic plants mix.

“It’s in the interests of not only people and the shoreline, but the interest of all of the ecosystems that surround the shoreline to keep them clean.”

He said the Red Deer River is heavily used in the spring and summer with boat and rafting traffic on the water, foot traffic along riverbank pathways, activity in park nodes, as well as people living along the river and commercial activity.

“There are all sorts of things and factors that are negatively contributing to the overall environmental health of the riverbank and shoreline.”

Nivens said the event not only helps clean up the shoreline, but educates participants about the impact of human activity to make them think twice about how they deal with their garbage.

Pre-registration for the cleanup is not required, but participants are asked to wear appropriate footwear and bring gloves. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup is presented by Kerry Wood Nature Centre, NOVA Chemicals and Trout Unlimited Canada.



