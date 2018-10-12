Red Deer River Naturalists maps out bird watching hotspots

Judy Boyd, bird count compiler at Red Deer River Naturalists, spotted a Northern Hawk Owl in the May Species Count. A hawk was also spotted during the count week in December. (File photo contributed)

Red Deer River Naturalists are working to update bird watchers on the best places to go in the Red Deer area.

Secretary Judy Boyd said additions and corrections are being made to its birding trail map.

“They were very popular so we’re going to redo them. We’re just about out of the maps,” Boyd said on Friday.

She said among the additions are NOVA Community Nature Trail, Lacombe Lake, and JJ Collette Natural Area north of Lacombe.

“We took off Three Mile Bend because there’s too many dogs,” she said with a laugh about the off-leash dog park.

She said the map currently has eight locations and this will be the first time it will be updated. More sites may also be added to the Naturalist’s website since a map only has so much room.

For anyone who wants to try bird watching, fall is great for beginners, she said.

“It’s a good time because there’s not a bazillion birds that you have to try and choose from when your trying to identify them.”

Some birds stay all year long and they are easier to spot when the leaves have fallen, she said.

Boyd, who works on the May Species Count and the Christmas Bird Count, said the bird population in the Red Deer area is holding fairly steady.

“However barn swallows are going to be put on the threatened list because they’re just not doing well. A lot of the insectivores song birds are not doing well, the ones that eat insects.”

The use of chemicals on insects is having an impact, she said.

On Oct. 16 the Naturalists, in partnership with Kerry Wood Nature Centre and Ellis Bird Farm, will host biologist and author David Bird. His presentation Feathering One’s Nest will start at 7 p.m. at Kerry Wood Nature Centre, 6300 45th Ave. Admission is free.

Bird has lead the campaign to get the grey jay renamed the Canada jay.

Boyd said speakers are popular events and Naturalists hold them in February, March, April, September, October and November.

For something different, the Naturalists are bringing in award-winning geologist and author Dale Leckie for its annual banquet on Oct. 26. who will tell the story of Canadian Rocky Mountain National Parks.

“It’s not birds or mammals. It’s geology and we’ve never had a speaker talking about geology,” Boyd said.

The banquet will be held at Pioneer Lodge, 4324 46A Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and are available at Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

Naturalists will lead four bird focus group walks in October. A walk at Heritage Ranch happens on Oct. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A walk at River Bend Golf & Recreation Area on Oct. 13 runs from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A walk at Gaetz Lakes Migratory Bird Sanctuary is set for Oct. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A walk at Hazlett Lake will be held Oct. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Another October activity is an insect focus group to be held at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The topic is caddisflies, nerve-winged insects and beetles.

For more information on these and other activities visit www.rdrn.ca.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter