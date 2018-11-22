Red Deer roads workers gear up for another winter of de-icing roads

Some 7,000 tonnes of sand, mixed with a bit of salt, was used on roads last year

There is 14,000 tonnes of sand stored in the City of Red Deer’s work yards for de-icing roads. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

A perfect winter for Doug Halldorson would mean little snowfall and near constant temperatures of -10 to -15 C every day.

That way, Red Deerians could enjoy skating on outdoor rinks and Red Deer’s 600 kilometres of winding roadways wouldn’t need constant sanding, explained Halldorson, the city’s roads superintendent.

But like everyone who’s lived in in Central Alberta for a more than a year or two, Halldorson knows there’s no standard winters or constant temperatures here.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get… I’ve seen it go from -30 in the morning to plus five (degrees) in the afternoon,” he admitted, with a chuckle.

Extreme temperature shifts, with rapid snow melting and then nighttime refreezing, are sure to bring out Red Deer’s 17 sanding trucks. And then crews made up of 40 city roads workers could work late to make the streets safer for motorists.

Halldorson explained that hills, bridges and hospital routes are the top priority locations for sanding equipment, followed by arterial roadways, such as Gaetz Avenue, Taylor Drive, 32nd and 67th streets, and 30th and 40th avenues.

Downtown roads are third on the list, followed by industrial and commercial areas, and then residential roads.

A quick tour of the City of Red Deer’s sand, salt and brine operations on Thursday starts near a mountain of 14,000 tonnes of sand. Halldorson said more than half of this hill — or 7,000 tonnes of sand — was sprinkled on icy city roads last winter.

During the long cold, snowy winter of 2015, all 12,000 tonnes of sand was used to make street surfaces less slippery.

“We went through the whole stockpile and had to get more sand brought in from the quarries,” he added.

When this sand is later picked up by street sweepers in the spring, it’s cleaned of branches and other debris, and much of it can be recycled for use again in the next winter.

When temperatures fall from zero to -12 C, the sand is combined with a brine made of a minimal amount of salt. One large brine-mixing vat can fill the tanks of three sanding trucks, which then sprinkle a bit of salt with a lot of sand to help de-ice roads.

But when temperatures plunge between -12 to -40 C, Halldorson said brine no longer works. A proprietary solution called Road Guard, which contains magnesium, calcium and sodium, is added to the sand to make the roads less slippery.

It’s hard to know what kind of winter we are in for in 2018-19, but so far, there have been lots of freeze-thaw patterns to keep the city roads crews busy.

If this winter season turns into more of a constant freeze, with no snowfall, Hallodorson said his crews will still be busy — only they will be cleaning and maintaining equipment in the public yards instead of sanding.



