Red Deer Royals host Marching Showband Classic on June 3

Some stirring, toe-tapping music will resound from the Lindsay Thurber Sports field on June 3 when the Red Deer Royals and other Alberta marching show bands perform world-class field shows.

The 2018 Marching Showband Classic is a rare chance to see some of the province’s best marching bands entertain from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The gold medal-winning Royals will be unveiling their latest field show, called Human Nature.

Admission is $10 per person (children age 6 and under are free). The Royals hope to get a lot of local support, since the cost of hosting the classic is $18,000. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.