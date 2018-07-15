Red Deer Royals place second at Calgary Stampede parade

The Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band came in second in the Best Senior Band category at Calgary Stampede parade July 6 . They also took home the Judges’ Choice Award at the event. Photo via Red Deer Royals Facebook

The Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band often seen with their drums and trumpets is deserving of a drum roll.

The Central Alberta marching show band came in second in the Best Senior Band category at Calgary Stampede parade July 6 . They also took home the Judges’ Choice Award at the event.

Michael Mann, Red Deer Royals director, said he is proud of the band’s performance and all the work they’ve put in to achieve the results.

“We keep striving (for first place) but it’s not about placing, but about the process and learning and being motivated,” said Mann.

The Calgary Stetson Show Band came in first at the Calgary Stampede parade this year.

The Central Alberta show band also took home second place at “Showbands Live!” finals on July 10 – another Calgary Stampede competition.

Royals, consisting of about 80 Central Alberta members, depicted life in forest and portrayed destruction by human beings in a show called Human Nature at the stampede this year.

“Without fault of our own we destroy the forest,” said Mann describing the performance as energetic and colourful.

The 11 to 20-year-old band members are highly motivated and showcased their best effort this year, said Mann.

Royals have put in an upward of 300 hours rehearsing since September. The season will come to an end after they perform at Westerner Day’s parade Wednesday and during K-Days in Edmonton later this month.

Auditions for next year are scheduled early September at St. Joseph High School.

Next year is extra special as the Royals will celebrate their 50th season. Plans for a Royals tour to England and Ireland are underway. Mann said Royals will also participate in the World Association of Marching Show Bands championships, an international competition scheduled in July 2019 in Calgary.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter