Wind gusts of 30 to 50 kilometres expected in Red Deer Monday afternoon. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Red Deer saw 10 to 20 mm of rainfall over the weekend

Red Deer dodged heavy rainfalls all weekend long, while other parts of the province saw thunderstorms and snowfall warnings.

Brian Proctor, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Slave Lake received more than 65 mm of rainfall, while Edmonton received about 50 to 55 mm, between Saturday and Monday afternoon.

In the same time frame, Red Deer received about 10 to 20 mm of rainfall.

“You guys have escaped the biggest impact of current weather pattern,” said Proctor.

He said the colder weather and rainfall were due to a low pressure trough over B.C., which went across Alberta over the weekend.

“As that happened, cold air settled back in over the province and some parts like Jasper saw snowfall over the weekend,” he said.

In the northern part of the province communities such as Cold Lake, Bonnyville and St. Paul saw thunderstorms. A tornado warning was in effect by Environment Canada for Lamont County region.

Monday’s Red Deer forecast included rainfall which was expected to ease off by the afternoon followed by cloudy skies and 30 to 50 kilometre wind gusts. The winds will be more intense in the north east side of Red Deer, said Proctor.

There will be a gradual temperature improvement in Red Deer in the next couple days, but don’t put away those umbrellas just yet. Proctor said cool showers are expected again on Thursday and Friday before sunny skies welcome Red Deerians on the weekend.

“It will be sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday and then we get a little bit of a blip Thursday and Friday improving through the day on Friday,” said the meteorologist based in Edmonton.

Temperatures in Red Deer will hover around mid 20s C with “passing chances” of showers on Tuesday and Friday next week.


