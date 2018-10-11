Red Deer school celebrates Literacy Week

Grade 8 students at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School took part in an Indigenous drumming exercise during the school’s Literacy Week. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Literacy in all its forms — from writing, to music, to computers — is being explored at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School this week.

“Last year, we did a literacy day just for Grade 7. This is the first time we’ve done it as a full week for the whole school,” said teacher Danielle Keys, a Literacy Week committee member.

“The day was so positive and great for Grade 7s that we wanted the whole school to be able to participate.”

This year, it branched out to multiple types of literacy to include classes with local authors, different physical exercises, local history, faith and more.

“Truly being as literate as you can be will set you up for success in your life,” Keys said.

Glenn MacLeod focused on expanding students’ cultural literacy by bringing drums to teach them about powwows.

“We go through how the drumming experience is very essential to the powwow and to the ceremonies,” said MacLeod, lead teacher with the First Nations, Metis and Inuit Support Team at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

He said his intent was to help students feel included if they attend a powwow. Anyone can join in an inter-tribal dance, and now they are familiar with what to expect, he said.

“I want them to be comfortable. At least they’ve heard the beat before. They know the steps,” MacLeod said.

Local historian and author Michael Dawe, who told stories about Red Deer’s past, said students had plenty of good questions, but they were most curious about a certain element of local history.

“I have no idea what promotes it, but a lot of them want to know ghost stories. Fancy that in the middle of October,” Dawe said with a laugh.



