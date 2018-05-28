Red Deer school embraces diversity with Cultural Street Fair

St. Joseph High School is embracing multiculturalism with its Cultural Street Fair event Wednesday.

The day will be packed with cultural games, traditional dances, world music, ethnic cuisine and special guests from the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school’s west parking lot.

The fair will be a celebration of multiculturalism, linguistic diversity and the cultural wealth of St. Joseph High School student’s population, as one of the newest schools in the Red Deer Catholic Regional School division.

There’s no cost to attend and guests will be given tickets to taste some of the food and drinks available.

These type of events help young newcomer students transition through the cultural stage and feel welcome to their new surroundings, a division news release states.

Staff, teachers and other community members want to give students an opportunity to express their cultural customs, while at the same time learn about Canadian culture through their studies every day.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the school to be part of the local multicultural community, showing how our students’ many different languages and cultures can come together and share some fun,” said vice-principal Teresa Borchers, at St. Joseph High School.

Everyone is welcome to celebrate a day full of unique flavours and sounds.



