(From left) Tristen Hatto, St. Joseph High School Grade 12 student, won gold in electrical installations, at Skills Canada Alberta competition and Adam Holmes, Grade 12 student at St. Joseph High School, won bronze in the same category. Photo supplied

Red Deer school student wins Skills Canada bronze

Several Red Deer school students compete at Skills Canada Alberta competition

An 18-year-old Red Deer student has some mad skills.

Tristen Hatto, a St. Joseph High School Grade 12 student, took home bronze in electrical installation on Wednesday at the Skills Canada National Competition in Edmonton. He qualified by winning gold at the provincials last week.

“I was pretty nervous in the first hour of each competition (provincials and nationals) trying to figure stuff out and make a plan in my head of how I was going to finish,” said Hatto, who lives in Blackfalds.

The Skills Canada National Competition is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country.

Leigh Smithson, St. Joseph High School teacher and a skills coach, said Hatto had to connect residential, commercial and industrial wiring, keeping in line with the Canadian electrical code in 12 hours at both competitions.

“I knew he would win,” said Smithson. “He is a really good electrician.”

Hatto started in the electrical trade in Grade 10. In Grade 11 and 12, he registered for an apprenticeship program and got hands-on experience in the industry.

Two other Red Deer Catholic Regional School district students won medals in electrical installations. Shawn Rowland, a Grade 12 student at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School took home silver while Adam Holmes, Grade 12 student at St. Joseph High School, won bronze.

For the second year in a row, Kaitlynn Morfitt, a Grade 11 student at Hunting Hills High School, won second place (silver) at level 2 in IT office software applications at the provincial competition.

Morfitt said she had business-related assignments, which she had to complete using Microsoft Office programs like Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Bryce Corrin, a Grade 10 student at Hunting Hills, took home silver in the same category at level 1.

Other Hunting Hills High School students who participated in Skills Canada Alberta competition were: Nathan Andersen in IT office software applications, Donte Brown in architectural technology and design, Vince (Da) Ke in photography, and Margaryta Lvova in graphic design. Gregory Gonzalez and Ethan Billyard participated in the video production discipline.

École Secondaire Notre Dame High School students Michlyn Grise finished off in eighth place in hairstyling junior, while Brianna Abell took the same spot in the intermediate hairstyling category Skills Canada Alberta competition. Kate Helset took ninth place in job skill demonstration, and Abigail Ward took 22nd place in baking.


(Fromleft to right) Hunting Hills High School students Vince Kev, Greg Gonzalez, Ethan Billyard, Donte Brown, Nathan Andersen, Bryce Corrin, Margaryta Lvova and Kaitlynn Morfitt qualified for Skills Canada Alberta competition that wrapped up Friday. Morfitt and Corrin took home silver medals in IT office software applications category in level 2 and 1 respectively. Photo suppplied

