Kimberly Morgan-Snell, a Blackfalds resident, was seen shovelling snow outside a Red Deer business Monday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff Kimberly Morgan-Snell, a Blackfalds resident, was seen shovelling snow outside a Red Deer business Monday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

April showers or April snow? Red Deer sees both.

The city was greeted with a mix of rain and snow Monday morning, changing to snow in the afternoon.

About five to 10 centimentres of snow is expected ending around midnight, Enviroment Canada website states.

Temperature will be steady near zero.

A snowfall warning was issued for some parts of Central Alberta Sunday, including Rocky Mountain House. About 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall was expected.