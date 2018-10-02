Red Deer sends snow-clearing help to Calgary

Eight of Red Deer’s Public Works department employees were on their way to Calgary Tuesday afternoon with to help clear Calgary streets. City of Red Deer photo

Red Deer is lending a hand – or in this case – two plow trucks.

They are taking two plow trucks and two graders with them.

“Our crew will be able to run our equipment around the clock, helping to clear Calgary’s streets as quickly as possible,” said Greg Sikora, Public Works Manager, “Just like we do in Red Deer, the goal is to help restore essential services to Calgarians, establishing mobility on arterials and transit routes across the city.”

Red Deer staff plan to spend a few days helping out Calgary’s winter crews, but the decision to send staff was not made lightly, the city said in a news release.

“When we got the call from Calgary, we did a risk assessment to see what equipment and crews we would be able to spare,” said Karen Mann, emergency management coordinator for the City of Red Deer.

Environment Canada forecasted 10 to 25 centimetres of snow overnight, but said Calgary International Airport already had 16 centimetres by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Based on current conditions and freezing temperatures in the forecast, we came to a decision to send two plows and two graders, along with eight operators. If Red Deer’s conditions change, we will ask our crews to come back home.”

This isn’t the first time Red Deer has joined to support other communities in Alberta.

Red Deer workers were deployed to Calgary to help after the 2014 flood, and to the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. In turn, Red Deer relied on its neighbouring communities for help to clean up after the recent windstorm in 2017, as well as during the intense snow storms in the winter of 2013.

“Red Deer is just one of many communities across Alberta, and across Canada, who are happy to offer support to our fellow communities, and we know we can rely on that same level of support when it’s needed. Calgary is a close municipal partner, and we are happy to provide support in their time of need.” said Mann.

