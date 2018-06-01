Red Deer senior scammed $699 in online printer scam

The 70-year-old will receive a refund from PayPal

A Red Deer senior feels “violated” and “hurt” after she found out she was a victim in an online scam.

Pat Williamson, 70, is now warning people of fraud and to be careful when paying for services on the internet.

“I’m a senior on a fixed budget, but even if I wasn’t,” said Williamson. “I feel so violated because it’s just the idea that somebody took advantage of me.”

She said she paid $699 US through PayPal for a one year anti-virus program.

Back in April, Williamson had trouble printing something off her Canon printer. That’s when she went online to find the company’s number and call for assistance. But instead of calling Canon, she called another company listed as an “ad.”

“It wasn’t actually Canon, that’s how these guys get you.”

The technician on the phone, who went by “Troy Adams,” remotely accessed the senior’s computer and brought up a list of unfamiliar names. He claimed the people listed were accessing her personal computer.

“Begrudgingly I went ahead with it (the anti-virus package),” she said, all the while feeling something was not right.

About a month later, there was no sound on her computer.

“Even the little sound icon was gone,” she said.

So she called the number again for further assistance and a technician fixed it.

But there was no sound again – just a few weeks after.

This time she took her computer to a Red Deer company and who told her she was scammed – paying for a “fake service package.”

A letter by the local company states her computer was full of “viruses and malware, some suspicious remote access programs, firewall issues, the system was vulnerable to future and continued attacks and remote access and/or control.”

The woman, frustrated, called PayPal with the letter to request a refund — which she’s told she will be.

Williamson said the technicians on the phone had American or Canadian names such as “Troy Adams,” but all of them had an East Indian accent.

Her advice from the experience is to “check and re-check” when conducting transactions online.

Police advise Canadians to be proactive when seeking out services. They say never give money or personal information to a business or organization unless you have researched them and know they are trustworthy.

For more information on protecting yourself visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

