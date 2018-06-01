Red Deer senior scammed $699 in online printer scam

The 70-year-old will receive a refund from PayPal

A Red Deer senior feels “violated” and “hurt” after she found out she was a victim in an online scam.

Pat Williamson, 70, is now warning people of fraud and to be careful when paying for services on the internet.

“I’m a senior on a fixed budget, but even if I wasn’t,” said Williamson. “I feel so violated because it’s just the idea that somebody took advantage of me.”

She said she paid $699 US through PayPal for a one year anti-virus program.

Back in April, Williamson had trouble printing something off her Canon printer. That’s when she went online to find the company’s number and call for assistance. But instead of calling Canon, she called another company listed as an “ad.”

“It wasn’t actually Canon, that’s how these guys get you.”

The technician on the phone, who went by “Troy Adams,” remotely accessed the senior’s computer and brought up a list of unfamiliar names. He claimed the people listed were accessing her personal computer.

“Begrudgingly I went ahead with it (the anti-virus package),” she said, all the while feeling something was not right.

About a month later, there was no sound on her computer.

“Even the little sound icon was gone,” she said.

So she called the number again for further assistance and a technician fixed it.

But there was no sound again – just a few weeks after.

This time she took her computer to a Red Deer company and who told her she was scammed – paying for a “fake service package.”

A letter by the local company states her computer was full of “viruses and malware, some suspicious remote access programs, firewall issues, the system was vulnerable to future and continued attacks and remote access and/or control.”

The woman, frustrated, called PayPal with the letter to request a refund — which she’s told she will be.

Williamson said the technicians on the phone had American or Canadian names such as “Troy Adams,” but all of them had an East Indian accent.

Her advice from the experience is to “check and re-check” when conducting transactions online.

Police advise Canadians to be proactive when seeking out services. They say never give money or personal information to a business or organization unless you have researched them and know they are trustworthy.

For more information on protecting yourself visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Second World War stories of Red Deer-area veterans to be filmed
Next story
Red Deer College graduates look to future at convocation

Just Posted

Red Deer College graduates look to future at convocation

RDC held two ceremonies for more than 1,500 students Friday at Westerner Park

Red Deer senior scammed $699 in online printer scam

The 70-year-old will receive a refund from PayPal

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — Lawyers for Trans Mountain will be back in court today… Continue reading

Second World War stories of Red Deer-area veterans to be filmed

B.C. man wants to capture these Canadian experiences for posterity

Letter to spouse applying for permanent residency ‘offensive,’ Kwan says

OTTAWA — A letter sent by a Canadian immigration officer to a… Continue reading

WATCH: Alberta Education Minister tours Red Deer’s Joseph Welsh Elementary School

Sensory room, tech classes impress Minister David Eggen

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

OTTAWA — An arbitrator has given Canada Post and its biggest union… Continue reading

‘We all have to do better’: Halifax mayor on systemic racism in Nova Scotia

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says Nova Scotia has to do more to… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch near Range Road 260 in Ponoka area

Gender-bending, time-travelling pronouns: A history

NEW YORK — On college campuses and in workplaces, across social media… Continue reading

Got indigestion? These cows could solve your milk problem

Dairy companies looking for ways to appeal to people who avoid milk… Continue reading

Macron talks to Trump, says tariffs illegal and a mistake

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has told U.S. President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Malnourished, tiny bear cub found near mother’s dead body

TOFINO, B.C. — Wildlife-watching guides say a bear cub was near death… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month