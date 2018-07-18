Red Deer senior, who lived through the Great Depression, turns 105

Tillie Schole, a Red Deer resident, turns 106 Friday. Schole enjoyed quilting and gardening back when she was younger. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Take it from a woman who has lived through the Great Depression – live one day at a time.

Tillie Schole, a Pines Lodge resident, is one of Red Deer’s oldest seniors. She turns 106 on Friday.

Geoff Olson, Piper Creek Foundation executive director, said Schole is the oldest resident among the 650 residents who live at the lodges and residences, which the foundation manages including Parkvale and Piper Creek Lodge.

“(Being the oldest) does bother me,” said Schole Wednesday, with a chuckle.

Her secret to living a long life is “live one day at a time till God calls you.”

Schole “is pretty healthy,” said her daughter Gladys Hartell, except she doesn’t hear very well. Hartell, 84, describes her as a good, loving mom, a “wonderful cook,” who spoiled her two daughters when they were younger.

Hartell said Schole moved to Red Deer around 1998 and has mostly lived in seniors homes since then.

Schole was the definition of a “homemaker,” said Hartell. She took care of her family, including her husband Harry who died in 1993. The couple was married in 1932.

“It was hard during those days, the Depression was on, so it was hard for everyone back then especially for farm people,” said Hartell.

Before moving to Red Deer the couple lived on an acreage near Bruderheim, north of Edmonton. Around 1951-1952, the couple owned a restaurant in Bruderheim. Schole said owning a restaurant is “hard work.”

But Schole was used to working hard and taking care of her family, said Hartell. Before owning the restaurant, the couple owned a mixed farm with grains and cattle near Bruderheim. Schole said she remembers her mom working hard around the farm.

“They farmed with horses. They didn’t have tractors and stuff,” said Hartell.

Schole has always liked working with her hands. The daughter said she did embroidery work, quilted and crocheted. She loved gardening and reading. Although not as much, but Schole still likes to read today.

Schole will celebrate her birthday with a lunch with her lodge mates at Pines Lodge. Later in the day, she will enjoy cupcakes and coffee with her family.

