Tillie Schole, a Red Deer resident, turns 106 Friday. Schole enjoyed quilting and gardening back when she was younger. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Red Deer senior, who lived through the Great Depression, turns 105

“Live one day at a time”

Take it from a woman who has lived through the Great Depression – live one day at a time.

Tillie Schole, a Pines Lodge resident, is one of Red Deer’s oldest seniors. She turns 106 on Friday.

Geoff Olson, Piper Creek Foundation executive director, said Schole is the oldest resident among the 650 residents who live at the lodges and residences, which the foundation manages including Parkvale and Piper Creek Lodge.

“(Being the oldest) does bother me,” said Schole Wednesday, with a chuckle.

Her secret to living a long life is “live one day at a time till God calls you.”

Schole “is pretty healthy,” said her daughter Gladys Hartell, except she doesn’t hear very well. Hartell, 84, describes her as a good, loving mom, a “wonderful cook,” who spoiled her two daughters when they were younger.

Hartell said Schole moved to Red Deer around 1998 and has mostly lived in seniors homes since then.

Schole was the definition of a “homemaker,” said Hartell. She took care of her family, including her husband Harry who died in 1993. The couple was married in 1932.

“It was hard during those days, the Depression was on, so it was hard for everyone back then especially for farm people,” said Hartell.

Before moving to Red Deer the couple lived on an acreage near Bruderheim, north of Edmonton. Around 1951-1952, the couple owned a restaurant in Bruderheim. Schole said owning a restaurant is “hard work.”

But Schole was used to working hard and taking care of her family, said Hartell. Before owning the restaurant, the couple owned a mixed farm with grains and cattle near Bruderheim. Schole said she remembers her mom working hard around the farm.

“They farmed with horses. They didn’t have tractors and stuff,” said Hartell.

Schole has always liked working with her hands. The daughter said she did embroidery work, quilted and crocheted. She loved gardening and reading. Although not as much, but Schole still likes to read today.

Schole will celebrate her birthday with a lunch with her lodge mates at Pines Lodge. Later in the day, she will enjoy cupcakes and coffee with her family.

See more: Red Deer’s Wilfred Kenzle nearly lives to see 105 years


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta receives funding for regional emergency training
Next story
Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Central Alberta

There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Red Deer and the… Continue reading

Some early Westerner Days parade and decoration contest winners:

Others will be announced on Thursday

WATCH: Sun shines on Red Deer’s Westerner Days parade

George Young has been a Westerner Days parade marshal for about 28… Continue reading

Central Alberta receives funding for regional emergency training

Alberta Municipal Affairs announces $160,000 for training on top of $40,000 previously received

Sylvan Lake moving forward on innovative garbage project

Company proposes facility to turn municipal waste into a product that can be converted into fuels

WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Man and woman face charges

Red Deer senior, who lived through the Great Depression, turns 105

“Live one day at a time”

Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

DENVER — Visitors appear to be steering clear of some U.S. national… Continue reading

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontari

Three cubs found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in… Continue reading

Canada could get caught in cross-fire of U.S. uranium investigation

Canada could get caught in the crossfire after the U.S. Department of… Continue reading

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle

OTTAWA — An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month