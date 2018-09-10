A broken chair frame and other debris was pulled from the shores of the Red Deer River and city creeks on the weekend. (Contributed photo.)

Red Deer shoreline clean-up discovers some unnatural wonders

180 volunteers turn up to pick up trash

Red Deer’s waterways got a lot more scenic after shopping carts, bike tires and broken chair frames were removed during the fall shore clean-up on the weekend.

About 180 volunteers of all ages signed up at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre to pick up trash left along the river, park ponds and Red Deer creeks. “There were 64 groups of people,” said Todd Nivens, executive-director of the Waskasoo Environmental Education Society, who was pleased with the turn-out.

Nivens said nature lovers are generally the ones who volunteer. One woman told him, ”I’ve fallen in love with paddling on the river… so I want to help out.’”

The volunteers — who are supplied with disposal containers for needles and other sharps, “just in case,” said Nivens — hiked along the edges of waterways, in parks and under bridges looking for stuff that doesn’t belong in nature.

“The goal is to take away any physical product that doesn’t (benefit) wildlife or plant life,” he added.

Nivens said Red Deerians might be surprised to know what occasionally turns up, along with broken bicycles and bent hub caps, during these shoreline clean-ups. “Someone found an old microwave last year.”

It’s more usual for cheap air mattresses that deflated during a rafting adventure to be discovered, as well as mounds of beer cans, wrappers and other left-overs from warm-weather activities, said Nivens.

Although much trash is scooped up during the spring shoreline cleanup and the Green Deer campaign, Nivens believes it’s good to remove rubbish from nature before the snow comes or it freezes in the ice.

Summer is when most people are outdoors, and not everyone is scrupulous at taking away garbage, he added. Other trash unavoidably gets added to the mix because it gets blown in by the wind.

He noted that all refuse that can be recycled, such as metal from hubcaps or destroyed shopping carts, is taken to the landfill’s sorting stations.

While rough sleeper camps sometimes turn up, he tells volunteers not to disturb them because he doesn’t want getting into fights with people who still might be living there.

Camp cleanups are done several times a year by parks staff.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Electrical short injures one person in Penhold
Next story
Not a great year for farmers in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Red Deer Chamber of Commerce needs to hire a new CEO

Annual general meeting set for Oct. 25

Trial set for John Savage for 2016 aggravated assault charges

Savage also facing second-degree murder charges from 2018

Ponoka Day in the Park is moving indoors

Activities on Thursday and Friday

Not a great year for farmers in Central Alberta

Hay crops were terrible and many others were below average because of lack of rain

Man accused of passing himself off as a lawyer going to trial

Jury trial set for January 2020 for man accused in fraud scheme

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Halifax sex assault trial delayed again as U.K. sailor remains hospitalized

HALIFAX — One of two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a… Continue reading

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his… Continue reading

‘It’s disheartening:’ Teepees start to come down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — Teepees are coming down at an Indigenous protest camp on… Continue reading

Man charged with murder in July 2017 death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

SURREY, B.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the… Continue reading

UN teams to assess migrant treatment in Austria, Italy

GENEVA — The new U.N. human rights chief on Monday announced plans… Continue reading

Petanque players in Paris praised for stopping knife attack

PARIS — Petanque players in Paris who helped in the apprehension of… Continue reading

Search resumes for German singer who went overboard from cruise ship

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A search is continuing today for a German… Continue reading

Trudeau expected to speak at women’s summit in Toronto today

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to take the stage… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month