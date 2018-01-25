Red Deer-South UCP annual general meeting Thursday night

The Red Deer-South United Conservative Party Constituency Association has its annual general meeting Thursday night.

UCP members will gather at the Black Knight Inn at 7 p.m. for the AGM, where they will participate in the nomination and vote for a new board of directors.

Jason Nixon, Rimbey – Rocky Mountain House – Sundre MLA and official opposition house leader, will be the guest speaker.

If you require further details, you’re asked to email info@unitedconservative.ca.


