Red Deer sports fields to open later than May 1

Sports fields in Red Deer will open a little later than expected.

Due to the late arrival of spring, all of the city’s fields, diamonds and courts will open later than May 1. This includes all fields in Great Chief Park.

Crews require all fields, diamonds and courts to be fully dry before spring maintenance can begin.

The city asks everyone to stay off the fields until they officially open so no damage is done.

More information, and opening dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.



