Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play Park downtown open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray Park in Red Deer will likely be popular for the next few days as temperatures will stay high.(File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The early taste of summer means the Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play Park will be getting off to an early start.

Water was turned on today at 11 a.m. at the free spray park at 47A Avenue and 48th Street at the northwest corner of Rotary Recreation Park. The park closes at 7 p.m.

The 7,500-square-foot spray pad boasts 35 spray toys and two dump buckets.

For more information visit: www.reddeer.ca.



