Red Deer street sweepers to roll into downtown and residential areas

Street sweepers will start cleaning Red Deer roads in downtown and residential areas this weekend.

Crews will complete sweeping on arterial boulevards, medians and adjacent sidewalks this week before moving into the downtown area Sunday. Sweeping will begin in residential areas Monday, starting in Riverside Meadows, Fairview, Oriole Park West and Oriole Park.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Street Sweeping Alerts with Notify Red Deer to get a text, email or phone call reminder before parking restrictions take effect in their area.

Residents can sign up at www.reddeer.ca/notifyreddeer.

After residential streets are swept, crews will sweep green routes (collector roads and bus routes).

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to be cautious around street sweeping equipment by staying at least three car lengths away to avoid injury or damage from flying debris.

Information and schedule updates are available online at www.reddeer.ca/streetsweeping.



