Red Deer street sweepers to roll into downtown and residential areas

Street sweepers will start cleaning Red Deer roads in downtown and residential areas this weekend.

Crews will complete sweeping on arterial boulevards, medians and adjacent sidewalks this week before moving into the downtown area Sunday. Sweeping will begin in residential areas Monday, starting in Riverside Meadows, Fairview, Oriole Park West and Oriole Park.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Street Sweeping Alerts with Notify Red Deer to get a text, email or phone call reminder before parking restrictions take effect in their area.

Residents can sign up at www.reddeer.ca/notifyreddeer.

After residential streets are swept, crews will sweep green routes (collector roads and bus routes).

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to be cautious around street sweeping equipment by staying at least three car lengths away to avoid injury or damage from flying debris.

Information and schedule updates are available online at www.reddeer.ca/streetsweeping.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Legal aid badly underfunded: lawyers
Next story
Bear spray used in Rocky armed robbery

Just Posted

The day the music died: Red Deer College ends its music diploma program

Citing declining enrolment and interest, Red Deer College is ending its music… Continue reading

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Red Deer property crimes drop significantly in first quarter of 2018

Red Deerians have experienced fewer property and persons crimes to start 2018.… Continue reading

Legal aid badly underfunded: lawyers

Underfunding legal aid support clogging up court system say lawyers

Accused killer held in Stettler hospital for threatening suicide before murder

Savage escaped from hospital hours before allegedly killing a Stettler man

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Marley’s granddaughter wants accountability for police stop

NEW YORK — Bob Marley’s granddaughter said Thursday that she felt like… Continue reading

Photo radar locations released in Red Deer

Locations revealed for May 16-30

Boil water advisory in Alix

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Alix,… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties say alcohol involved in north end crash

Six impaired drivers caught over the weekend

Alberta premier confident pipeline talks will succeed by May 31 deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s confident talks aimed at… Continue reading

In tearful interview, Weinstein’s wife says she didn’t know

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, designer Georgina Chapman, is speaking… Continue reading

Oregon school shooter loses life-sentence appeal

SALEM, Ore. — A man who killed two people and wounded 26… Continue reading

Supreme Court agrees to hear case on citizenship of Russian spy kids

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will help settle the controversy… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month