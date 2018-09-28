West Park Middle School students tell Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner (left) and Alberta Education Minister David Eggen about how they created a hanging art installation with input from indigenous elders. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Alberta Health Minister David Eggen donned an orange shirt on Friday, like thousands of Red Deer students who honoured the victims of Canada’s residential schools system — and the survivors.

“We all have a duty to learn about our past, so we can move more equitably to the present and future,” said Eggen.

The minister toured West Park Middle School, where students were showing him their indigenous-inspired projects, including hanging art hoops made with First Nations input and imagery.

Eggen said it’s nice to see the students coming together with aboriginal community elders, teachers and parents. The integration between young and old, urban and rural, Metis, First Nations and Inuit “tells me that we’re are moving in the right direction….

“We need to build a new curriculum in Alberta to address the history so we can move together into the future,” he added.

Orange shirt day was inspired by a story told by Phyllis Webstad, a former student at an Indian Residential school, who had the new orange shirt that was bought for her by her grandmother taken away. She was instead made to wear a drab school uniform — a metaphor for the cultural genocide that was occurring as school officials banned First Nations language, dress, and traditions.

Eggen said Orange Shirt Day is a commemoration of loss, “but we take that loss and trauma and build something that’s strong and something we can be proud of in future.”

Nancy Cardinal, a residential school survivor, did a smudging ceremony with the minister and students. Residential schools made a big impact on our people….So many losses in my life,” said Cardinal, whose mother and grandparents also went to resiential schools. This left a difficult legacy in the family, with “intergenerational trauma,” including adddictions and abuse.

Her granddaughter, Teresa Cardinal, community resource connector for Red Deer Public Schools, said she’s able to bring elders into the classroom and engage students about history, while building relationships, and awareness “of all the things that happened so it doesn’t happen again.”

“Some people feel left out and down about themselves… I think it’s important to celebrate this so we appreciate everyone,” said Grade 8 student Marshall Allooloo.

Orange shirt day was also celebrated at schools throughout the Red Deer Catholic Regional School District. Glenn MacLeod, Glenn MacLeod, part of the district’s First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Support Team, said it’s always important that young people learn history so they have a greater understanding of the present, and so they don’t repeat the mistakes of the past.

The district held a t-shirt design contest for Orange shirt day, and the winner was Marin Bownes aof St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School.

 

A group of orange-shirted students at St. Elizabeth Seton School: left to right Sinead Armstrong (Principal), Daniel Young, Sophie Moser, t-shirt contest winner Marin Bownes, Pamela Taylor(First Nation, Metis, and Inuit Support Team) Keaton Tarbett, Everly Cruickshank, Birkley Slaymaker, and Lucas Cruickshank. (Contributed photo).

Just Posted

