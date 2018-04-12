Red Deer students ask drivers to honk for Humboldt

St. Thomas students asked Red Deer drivers for honks all day Thursday in honour of the victims of the deadly bus crash outside Tisdale, Sask.

Students received more than 400 honks.

Ryan Sawula, St. Thomas Aquinas Middle School principal, said students from Grades 6 to 9 were out and about on Red Deer streets holding up signs that asked drivers to “honk for Humboldt.”

He said one of the physical education teachers at the school came up with the Walk for Humboldt idea for Jersey Day.

“Our phys ed class decided to make signs and go for a walk and just get some support for Humboldt with a honk for Humboldt campaign,” he said.

About 552 students took turns walking on sidewalks along 40 Avenue in Red Deer.

“Jersey Day is a great thing and we wanted to be part of that, but we wanted to do more,” said Sawula.

He said the teachers thought it was a great idea to show support as well as get students active.

Sawula said students are always looking for a way to make a difference and “so I’m proud when the school can do things to connect with the community at large.”

Students need different ways to process tragedies, in this case: Humboldt Broncos, Sawula said.

“They’re searching out their own feelings and so this is a great way to do it,” said Sawula.

Six Albertans were among the 16 people who died in the collision almost a week ago. Graysen Cameron, an 18-year-old from Olds who previously played for the Red Deer Optimist Chief, survived the collision.