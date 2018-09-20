Many West Park Elementary School students wore blue on Thursday in support of Reylynn Rice who is battling Langerhans cell histiocytosis. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Red Deer students support cancer awareness campaign

West Park Elementary students wear blue

Students at West Park Elementary School wore blue on Thursday in support of a young Red Deerian battling a rare childhood cancer.

Amie Rice said her two-and-a-half-year old daughter Reylynn was diagnosed in September 2016 with the blood cancer Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) and September happens to be Histiocytosis Awareness Month and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Reylynn’s brother Mason and sister Olivia attend the West Park school and the family asked administration if Thursday could be blue shirt day in honour of Reylynn.

“Every year we’ve kind of done it on our own since she was diagnosed two years ago,” said Amie about her family wearing blue in September.

She said standing at the door of the kindergarten class and seeing so many students wearing all kinds of blue shirts really touched her heart.

“It’s been a super emotional day. They really have no idea how much it means,” said the mom.

“That was like the best feeling ever because it just shows some families do really care.”

She said supporting families affected by childhood cancer is something she tries to promote. It can sometimes be hard for people to understand unless it happens to their family.

When Reylynn was first diagnosed she had to go to hospital in Calgary twice a week. In March she relapsed and is getting a new inhibitor treatment that requires scans or medication every four or six weeks.

She said raising awareness and funding for childhood cancer is also important. In the United States only four per cent of cancer funding goes towards childhood cancer and it’s likely the same in Canada.

“My biggest thing is standing behind families when it happens.”

For more information visit Support Reylynn’s Battle with LCH on Facebook.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
4 dead, including suspect, after Maryland warehouse shooting

Just Posted

Red Deer businesses told to seize the opportunity to profit from 20,000 Games visitors

Later openings, tours to business districts suggested

Red Deer students support cancer awareness campaign

West Park Elementary students wear blue

Former MLA loses appeal of 2015 election sign fine

Chief Electoral Officer fined

Man facing charges in home invasion going to trial next March

A man charged accused of shooting someone in a home invasion is… Continue reading

Red Deer intersection to temporarily close on Sept. 24, 25

Red Deer’s 40 Ave. and 47 St. intersection will be closed early… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

4 dead, including suspect, after Maryland warehouse shooting

ABDERDEEN, Md. — An employee at a Rite Aid warehouse opened fire… Continue reading

Trek to scale Alberta mountain ends in hospital for climbers caught in slide

JASPER, Alta. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when they… Continue reading

Surrey man wins $500K, plans to build house, buy toys and ‘nice dinner’

Sukhwinder Sidhu bought winning ticket at store in Newton

Nominations open again for Toronto election after province’s legal victory

TORONTO — Nominations are once again open for candidates wishing to take… Continue reading

The Gap steps into the men’s athleisure game

NEW YORK — The Gap is stepping in to the men’s athleisure… Continue reading

Giant bong, huggable buds: Marijuana museum opens in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A glass bong taller than a giraffe. Huggable faux… Continue reading

Buoyant stocks lift US household wealth, mainly for affluent

WASHINGTON — A rising stock market lifted U.S. household wealth to a… Continue reading

Polish police looking for man who threw stone into synagogue

WARSAW, Poland — Polish police are looking for a man who threw… Continue reading

Most Read