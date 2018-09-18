Grade 4 students took off from the starting line at 10:30 a.m. at the Dawe/St. Pat’s Run at Heritage Ranch on Tuesday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Park trails between Heritage Ranch and Bower Ponds were bursting with students during the 40th annual Dawe/St. Pat’s Run Tuesday.

More than 5,000 Grade 4 to 12 students were expected to come out for the run. Younger students were running a three-km route while older students ran further.

Hosted by G.H. Dawe School and St. Patrick’s Community School, the run promotes fitness while accommodating both recreational and competitive runners.

Grade 4 student Gavriel Reyes expected the three-km run would be tough, but running with friends will make it easier.

His strategy was “Jog first and then at the end you can run fast,” said Reyes, with St. Patrick’s.

Grade 6 student Juliana Carvajal said the run was an opportunity to see friends she normally wouldn’t see at school.

“It’s really fun meeting our friends that moved schools. You get to meet them here while running,” said Carvajal, with St. Patrick’s.

Connor Johnston, athletic director at St. Patrick’s, said although the run happens in the same month as the Terry Fox Run, it is not associated with the national run.

“This is something Red Deer Catholic and Red Deer Public have been doing for the last 40 years,” said Johnston who ran the race when he was a student in the city.

“It’s a great opportunity to get students from Grade 4 all the way into the high school a chance to get outside in the outdoors and sort of experience Red Deer’s trails and get a little physical activity.”

He said Red Deer Catholic sends all its students from Grade 4 to 9. Once they reach high school students can choose to run if they are members of their cross country teams.

Grade 6 student Drew West, with St. Patrick’s, said he plays football and basketball so the run is helpful.

“It just keeps me in shape for the rest of the year. It’s a good annual thing to do,” West said.

Johnston said the run is an event for all types of runners.

“That’s the best part. You can come out here and compete and try to win it, or you’re out here with your friends having a good time.”


Red Deer students at the Dawe/St. Pat’s Run were eager to run at the starting line on Tuesday at Heritage Ranch. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

