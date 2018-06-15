Hydroponics inside a sea container greenhouse (contributed image).

Red Deer students to learn about eco-food production in sea container greenhouse

Central school gets $105,000 donation from Co-op

Students at Red Deer’s Central Middle School will soon be cultivating leafy greens in a sea container greenhouse.

The Co-op Community Spaces Program is providing $105,000 to help purchase the metal-sided, self-contained greenhouse that will be set up adjacent to the school.

The sea container will showcase new ecological growing and building techniques. Students will learn how to grow leafy greens throughout the year, says Darrin DeMale, principal of Central Middle School.

“We are excited to give students this unique learning opportunity to have access to an eco-friendly indoor farming system. Through the use of innovative technology, like hydroponics, students will be able to grow produce through all four seasons,” DeMale added.

“We are so thankful for the support from such an active community partner.”

The Co-op donation, made through the Red Deer Public School Foundation, will pay for most of the greenhouse’s costs. But about 20 per cent must still be raised in community gifts-in-kind, said the foundation’s executive-director, Bruce Buruma.

Once the greenhouse is purchased through a tendering process, and set up with student involvement over the next school year, Buruma added it will help the young people develop skills they “can use for life.”

Besides learning about eco-food production, Central students will be doing a business plan to figure out how to sell the lettuce they grow to customers, in order to help pay for the Sawing for Schools program.

The sea container greenhouse is the first phase of a new project Central Middle School is embarking upon in partnership with Sawing For Schools — a successful after-school program that pairs students with community mentors in turning scrap wood into furnishings.

The second phase will be raising funds for an outdoor classroom at Central, which will contain a pollinator garden and other features.

The Co-op Community Spaces program is administered by Federated Co-operatives Limited on behalf of more than 180 independent retail co-operatives across Western Canada. It helps supports projects related to environmental conservation, recreation and urban agriculture.

“We’re delighted to see it come to this community and the Red Deer Pubic School Foundation,” said Gerald Hiebert, Chief Executive Officer with Central Alberta Co-op. “By supporting projects like this, we’re helping to build… a vibrant and healthy community.”

This year, 24 organizations will receive a total $2 million. For more information, please visit www.communityspaces.ca.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police probe death of care-home resident, citing possible ‘negligence’
Next story
WATCH: Celebrating the past year of EcoVision

Just Posted

Red Deer man accused of killing woman found not criminally responsible

Tina-Marie Pfeiffer was stabbed 58 times and bled to death

Red Deer College on schedule to accommodate 2019 Canada Winter Games

Work continues on dorm, sports complex almost ready

School Lunch Program to continue into the summer

Mustard Seed needs volunteers

Contentious Blackfalds skate park approved

Some residents feared skate park would attract vandalism, graffiti and drugs to the neighbourhood

RDC board welcomes child advocacy centre onto campus

Lease negotiations and provincial approval still needed

WATCH: Celebrating the past year of EcoVision

The Lacombe Composite High School program held a celebration Friday

‘Gone for Canada Day:’ Protest camp taken down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — A months-old camp on the Saskatchewan legislature lawn where people… Continue reading

Ontario will scrap cap and trade, challenge Ottawa’s carbon tax: Doug Ford

TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he will scrap Ontario’s cap-and-trade system… Continue reading

Red Deer looks a little cleaner as Green Deer winds down

During the single day, Red Deer River clean-up, volunteers collected 97 bags… Continue reading

Japan halts wheat shipments after genetically modified wheat found in Alberta

CALGARY — The Canadian government is trying to reassure Japan and other… Continue reading

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

TORONTO — A close-knit Toronto community was questioning the safety they once… Continue reading

Alberta man faces lengthy sentence in sex assault that left woman in coma

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man is to be sentenced today… Continue reading

‘There was a future’: Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

HONOLULU — Lava pouring out of a Hawaii volcano burned down Mary… Continue reading

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

TORONTO — An original print by renowned street artist Banksy was stolen… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month