Paul Mason, superintendent of Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools (school division photo).

Red Deer teachers are trained in dealing with students that strike

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools reported 39 “staff physical contact incidents” in one year

Violence against Edmonton teachers is in the news, but Red Deer schools are also regularly dealing with students that lash out.

“Safety is a top priority for our division” — for teachers as well as students, said Paul Mason, superintendent of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

A freedom of information request from an Edmonton broadcaster found 311 reported incidents in which teachers were kicked, punched or scratched by students in Alberta’s capital city.

Although the Red Deer Catholic district didn’t provide details of its recorded assaults, there were 39 “staff physical contact incidents” over the 2017-2018 school year.

Of these, 31 involved support staff and eight involved teachers.

Mason said today’s classrooms have “complexities.” Students of all abilities and behaviors are in the same learning space. “We are continually striving to implement safe work practices to mitigate the risk,” Mason added.

Catholic district staff know First Aid, CPR and are trained an Occupational Health and Safety program, and the Handle with Care Behaviour Management System.

According to information on the district website, the Handle with Care system is used to de-escalate situations when students struggle with self-control. The model requires staff to “neutralize” out-of-control behaviour through verbal intervention. This usually prevents the need for physical intervention.

If physical intervention is necessary, school staff will use the least restrictive method of restraint possible to maintain safety. According to its policy, parents or guardians must then be informed.

The Catholic schools website states: “There is no dignity in allowing students to injure themselves, others, or destroy property… Staff will intervene when a pupil is a risk to injure themselves, staff or others or there is serious damage to property.”

Bruce Buruma, director of community relations for Red Deer Public Schools, said there were 27 recorded incidents of aggressive contact initiated by a student towards district staff member in the 2017-18 year. Seven of these incidents were against teachers and 20 were towards educational assistants.

He said Red Deer Public School staff is trained on the Making Sense of Aggression program developed by the Neufeld Institute. Students who aren’t in control of their emotions are removed to a neutral space that has some sensory calming equipment, said Chad Erickson, the district’s associate superintendent of support services.

“This year we are piloting six student supportive rooms. Their purpose is to provide an alternative space where they have time to de-escalate the situation,” he added. High school teachers are also trained in the Neufeld Institute’s Making Sense of Anxiety program and mental health experts and other counsellors are available.

Buruma said a lot depends on being pro-active, in anticipating and preventing student outbursts whenever possible. Restraint is only used in ”very special cases. It’s a last resort.”

Previous story
Assault charge dropped against man accused of beating baby

Just Posted

Truck crashes into Red Deer pub

Driver arrested and faces charges

Red Deer teachers are trained in dealing with students that strike

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools reported 39 “staff physical contact incidents” in one year

Assault charge dropped against man accused of beating baby

Crown prosecutor says no likelihood of conviction in 2016 case

Diesel spilled in Penhold neighbourhood

Penhold Fire Department responded

Red Deer woman dies in head-on collision

Coronation RCMP investigate

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as… Continue reading

Tiger Woods winning adds to Ryder Cup buzz

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Already the most intense competition in golf, the Ryder… Continue reading

Ex-Sabres captain Brian Gionta retires after 16 NHL seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brian Gionta has retired after 16 NHL seasons, two… Continue reading

Curling season kicks off after massive shake-up of multiple men’s teams

With so many top Canadian men’s curling teams opening this season with… Continue reading

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

CALGARY — The brother of a Calgary woman who was raped and… Continue reading

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

OTTAWA — Newly released figures show Canadian officials have removed only a… Continue reading

Texas prisons often deny dentures to inmates with no teeth

HOUSTON — Inmates without teeth in Texas are routinely denied dentures because… Continue reading

Sex assault charge stayed against one British sailor, trial proceeds for other

HALIFAX — The Crown has stayed a sexual assault charge against a… Continue reading

Most Read