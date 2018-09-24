Red Deer teachers are trained in dealing with students that strike

Violence against Edmonton teachers is in the news, but Red Deer schools are also regularly dealing with students that lash out.

“Safety is a top priority for our division” — for teachers as well as students, said Paul Mason, superintendent of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

A freedom of information request from an Edmonton broadcaster found 311 reported incidents in which teachers were kicked, punched or scratched by students in Alberta’s capital city.

Although the Red Deer Catholic district didn’t provide details of its recorded assaults, there were 39 “staff physical contact incidents” over the 2017-2018 school year.

Of these, 31 involved support staff and eight involved teachers.

Mason said today’s classrooms have “complexities.” Students of all abilities and behaviors are in the same learning space. “We are continually striving to implement safe work practices to mitigate the risk,” Mason added.

Catholic district staff know First Aid, CPR and are trained an Occupational Health and Safety program, and the Handle with Care Behaviour Management System.

According to information on the district website, the Handle with Care system is used to de-escalate situations when students struggle with self-control. The model requires staff to “neutralize” out-of-control behaviour through verbal intervention. This usually prevents the need for physical intervention.

If physical intervention is necessary, school staff will use the least restrictive method of restraint possible to maintain safety. According to its policy, parents or guardians must then be informed.

The Catholic schools website states: “There is no dignity in allowing students to injure themselves, others, or destroy property… Staff will intervene when a pupil is a risk to injure themselves, staff or others or there is serious damage to property.”

Bruce Buruma, director of community relations for Red Deer Public Schools, said there were 27 recorded incidents of aggressive contact initiated by a student towards district staff member in the 2017-18 year. Seven of these incidents were against teachers and 20 were towards educational assistants.

He said Red Deer Public School staff is trained on the Making Sense of Aggression program developed by the Neufeld Institute. Students who aren’t in control of their emotions are removed to a neutral space that has some sensory calming equipment, said Chad Erickson, the district’s associate superintendent of support services.

“This year we are piloting six student supportive rooms. Their purpose is to provide an alternative space where they have time to de-escalate the situation,” he added. High school teachers are also trained in the Neufeld Institute’s Making Sense of Anxiety program and mental health experts and other counsellors are available.

Buruma said a lot depends on being pro-active, in anticipating and preventing student outbursts whenever possible. Restraint is only used in ”very special cases. It’s a last resort.”