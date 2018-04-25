Red Deer theatre raising money for Humboldt Broncos

Carnival Cinemas will screen the 1977 classic Slap Shot for two more days

Carnival Cinemas in Red Deer is screening the 1977 hockey classic Slap Shot to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos.

The theatre has screened the film at least once every day since last Friday and it will be shown again Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, $252 has been raised for Humboldt through the 42 tickets sold.

Kurtis Chick, Carnival Cinemas manager, said he was hoping to raise more, but is happy to raise any money for those impacted by April 6’s bus crash.

“Just being able to provide some of those families a little peace of mind and make sure they don’t have to be responsible for any future medical bills or funeral arrangements feels like a nice endearing thing to do,” said Chick.

Chick said after seeing the Hanson brothers, three of the stars of Slap Shot, tweeting about the tragedy, theatre staff thought they should screen the movie to raise money for Humboldt.

The Hanson brothers’ tweet showed a photo of a Slap Shot DVD broken at the bus crash scene.

“We wish ‘putting on the foil’ or ‘buying a soda after the game’ could help, but instead we will reflect and pray God gives peace and comfort during this time,” the tweet said.

Chick said he was heartbroken when he heard about the crash.

“Being a Canadian, local hockey always resonates in our blood so it was definitely a huge shock to hear,” he said.

Chick said he hopes as many people as possible come to the final screenings.

“We’re happy to help the community in Humboldt and we’re happy some people here have come to support this,” he said.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/carnivalrd.

The cult classic film, which stars Paul Newman, has an 83 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has spawned two sequels.


