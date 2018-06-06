Red Deer’s new thrift store gives back to the community

Deborah Fehr is the manager of reNew Thrift Store. The non-profit is holding its grand opening on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s newest thrift store — reNew Thrift Store — is donating its profits back to the community.

The downtown store, located in the former Cowboys building near at 4608 50th Ave., opened April 7 and is run by the non-profit reNew Thrift Store Society. The store will hold its grand opening on Saturday.

Profits are currently going to a downtown soup kitchen where 850 meals are served weekly. As the money grows, the eight-member board of directors will look at making other donations.

“We’re more volunteer-based than staff-based to keep expenses down so we can give the money back to the community,” said store manager Deborah Fehr.

She said the idea for the thrift store came from the building’s owner Stan Schalk.

“He had the vision of wanting to renew downtown by giving back to the community and providing prices that are reasonable prices for the people downtown,” Fehr said.

She said Schalk has no other connection to the store other than being the landlord.

On Wednesday the city’s municipal planning commission received a report as information on murals that will be located on the south side of the thrift store. Potter’s Hands Ministries will be installing heritage murals that will include images of Canadian Nazarene College and grain elevators.

Canadian Nazarene College was located from 1929 to 1961 on lands that now are occupied by Port-O-Call Safeway south of the thrift store.

Grain elevators represent the Red Deer area farming community that helped establish the region.

Fehr said the store has been busy with plenty of donations. Women’s clothes are the most frequent donation, but there is also home decor, furniture, book and more.

“We’ve got amazing donations. People are loving us.”

She said it’s an effective location and there are 15 free parking spots.

Free hotdogs and cake will be served from 12 to 3 p.m. at the grand opening. The first 30 customers will receive a door prize, and contests and draws will be held. The grand opening gets underway at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

For more information visit www.renewthriftstore.org



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

