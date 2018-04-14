Red Deer to hold public hearing on proposed cannabis retail store bylaw amendments

Red Deer residents can have their say about the city’s bylaw amendments for new cannabis stores at an upcoming public hearing.

On Monday, any person claiming to be affected by the proposed bylaw can have 10 minutes to tell city council what they think.

The public hearing comes after council approved first reading of its proposed bylaw amendment on March 5. After that meeting, an online survey was conducted and 1,474 people responded.

On Monday, council will consider where cannabis retail stores can be located as well as the minimum distance between cannabis stores, liquor stores, schools, daycares, health and recreational facilities.

The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. in council chambers, on the second floor of City Hall, 4914 48th Ave. People must enter the building through the west doors, the park.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/publichearings or contact legislative services at 403-342-8132.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter