Red Deer to recognize most extraordinary citizens

The City of Red Deer will honour its most extraordinary citizens with the Mayor’s Recognition Awards. (Advocate file photo)

The City of Red Deer will reward its most passionate, community-minded citizens and organizations.

Nominations for the Mayor’s Recognition Awards are now open; the award honours those who have brought honour and recognition to Red Deer.

There are five award categories; athletics, distinguished voluntary service, fine and performing arts, community builder and the Mayor’s Special Award.

The deadline for nominations in Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/MRA.



