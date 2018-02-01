The City of Red Deer will honour its most extraordinary citizens with the Mayor’s Recognition Awards. (Advocate file photo)

Red Deer to recognize most extraordinary citizens

The City of Red Deer will reward its most passionate, community-minded citizens and organizations.

Nominations for the Mayor’s Recognition Awards are now open; the award honours those who have brought honour and recognition to Red Deer.

There are five award categories; athletics, distinguished voluntary service, fine and performing arts, community builder and the Mayor’s Special Award.

The deadline for nominations in Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/MRA.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta students may be on their way to China
Next story
Suspect in repeat thefts arrested by Red Deer RCMP

Just Posted

Watch: Balzac Billy the groundhog to forecast Alberta’s spring

Groundhog Day predictions on Friday

High-tech cameras suggest polar bears having tougher time hunting

Researchers have attached tiny cameras to polar bears for a bear’s-eye view… Continue reading

New $1-million hospital finally going up for Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Walls and steel roof will be erected mid-month

Suspect in repeat thefts arrested by Red Deer RCMP

Police warn citizens to not leave their cars running and unlocked

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged… Continue reading

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Harry Potter’s power appears to extend beyond the page, as recent Canadian… Continue reading

Report: Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research

OTTAWA — A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says… Continue reading

Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank

An international affairs think tank says economic development in Canada’s Arctic is… Continue reading

28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned Thursday,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month