Red Deer to recognize most extraordinary citizens

The City of Red Deer will reward its most passionate, community-minded citizens and organizations.
Nominations for the Mayor’s Recognition Awards are now open; the award honours those who have brought honour and recognition to Red Deer.
There are five award categories; athletics, distinguished voluntary service, fine and performing arts, community builder and the Mayor’s Special Award.
The deadline for nominations in Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/MRA.
