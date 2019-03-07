Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer Tory MP Earl Dreeshen is “saddened” by Trudeau’s stance on SNC-Lavalin affair

MP believes his Conservative Party stands to gain from the scandal

“The bloom is off the rose” when it comes to Canadian opinions of Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, says Red Deer-Mountain View Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen.

Considering claims made by former Canadian attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that Trudeau and his Liberal government tried using their influence to stop the criminal prosecution of Quebec company SNC-Lavalin, Dreeshen said, “people are seeing (Trudeau) is not genuine — which is something I’ve always known.”

Dreeshen feels more Canadians are losing confidence in the Liberal government, which he hopes will benefit his Conservative Party in the upcoming 2019 federal election.

Trudeau’s public address on Thursday is a case in point, he said.

The prime minister told Canadians he’s learned “lessons,” from the controversy that has so far cost him two female cabinet ministers and a key aide — but stopped short of an actual apology.

At the heart of the crisis are claims that the prime minister and his team pressured Canada’s first indigenous attorney, Wilson-Raybould, to fine instead of criminally prosecute an engineering firm from Trudeau’s home province, Quebec. (In 2015, Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin was charged by Canadian authorities in connection with allegedly using bribes to secure business deals in Muammar Gaddafi-era Libya.)

Wilson-Raybould believes she was demoted to veterans’ affairs minister when she refused to stop the SNC-Lavalin prosecution.

While Trudeau acknowledged having conversations with Wilson-Raybould on the case, he denied any wrongdoing. The prime minister blamed the crisis on an “erosion of trust.” He said he’s learned lessons, but did not specify which ones.

Dreeshen said this kind of evasion is “what I’ve seen from him from day one.”

The Red Deer Tory MP was elected to federal office in 2008, the same year as Trudeau was elected Liberal MP for Papineau. Dreeshen said he’s had many opportunities to observe him and has seen the real man, as opposed to the charming, charismatic leader often portrayed in the media.

Dreeshen maintains the prime minister has repeatedly demonstrated his lack of leadership on the domestic and international fronts, and is now also showing an unwillingness to accept responsibility.

“As a politician, even as a proud Canadian, I am saddened by the way this is all rolling out.”


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer baby has rare kidney disease
Next story
Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating

Just Posted

Red Deer Tory MP Earl Dreeshen is “saddened” by Trudeau’s stance on SNC-Lavalin affair

MP believes his Conservative Party stands to gain from the scandal

Greater access to midwives expected by 2020 in Red Deer

Alberta Health Services and the Alberta Association of Midwives reach new agreement

Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney is threatening to sue a… Continue reading

One of biggest drugs ever in Red Deer contributes to huge haul of drugs, cash and guns

One of the biggest drug busts in Red Deer history contributed to… Continue reading

Red Deer baby has rare kidney disease

$5,000 Go Fund Me account set up

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Six new charges face man arrested in double stabbing outside Delta, B.C., school

DELTA, B.C. — Police in the suburban Vancouver city of Delta say… Continue reading

Stolen autos sold to unsuspecting buyers in three western provinces: police

Calgary police have charged three people and are looking for a fourth… Continue reading

PM will try to douse SNC-Lavalin fire by admitting mistakes but nothing illegal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to put the SNC-Lavalin… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The prime minister is to deliver an apology today… Continue reading

Manitoba opposition parties say budget could lead to snap election

WINNIPEG — It’s budget day in Manitoba, and many political observers are… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis in YouTube video

Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic… Continue reading

Most Read