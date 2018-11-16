Red Deer tow truck drivers want blue flashing lights

Driver Mike Onesto, with Popow & Sons Body Shop, Auto Wrecking and Towing, said he was in favour of adding blue lights to tow trucks to make his job safer. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Tow truck drivers say their flashing yellow lights are meaningless when it comes to encouraging other motorists to slow down, and they are calling on the province to allow blue flashing beacons.

Larry Burt, owner of Trio Towing Professionals, said it seems like every piece of construction equipment and municipal vehicle has amber beacons flashing, and as a result, people have become immune.

“It means nothing. It just means that someone had $200 and went to Princess Auto and bought a beacon, so yellow is almost meaningless. It’s sad, but that’s the way it is,” Burt said.

Geoff Tagg, of Tagg’s Extreme Towing and Recovery, said every time he’s on the highway working, it’s a close call.

“I swear, if I put the amber lights on, it just puts a bigger target on my back,” Tagg said.

“I have to grow eyes in the back and sides of my head and watch very carefully for people who will not slow down or pull over.”

He said blue flashing lights, similar to what police use, could make a difference.

“What people don’t understand is tow trucks are emergency vehicles. You are not going to get pulled out of the ditch by police or fire or ambulance,” Tagg said.

Jeff Kasbrick, vice-president of government and stakeholder relations with the Alberta Motor Association, said in Saskatchewan, tow trucks and snowplows have amber and blue lights. The change was made just a few years ago after a tow truck driver was killed.

“We hope we don’t have to get to that point. We can make this change and be proactive in raising the awareness and visibility of tow truck operators,” Kasbrick said.

The AMA has been advocating that either blue or white be added to the yellow flashing beacons.

“There is a lot of science behind the colours we use in drawing driver attention. Research tells us blue or white light actually have the highest visibility, particularly within inclement or low-visibility weather scenarios, which is so often when our tow truck operators are responding.”

He said in 2017, a private member’s bill in the legislature introduced the idea of different coloured beacons for tow trucks and the conversation is continuing.

Derrek Spencer, safety officer with City Wide Towing, said when necessary on high-speed or high-risk roadways, his company will use an additional vehicle to block and protect tow truck drivers.

“There’s a lot of small tow truck companies that have one, two people, and it’s not possible to have a blocking vehicle out all the time,” Spencer said.

He said worker safety is a major and increasing concern.

“People are very busy in their day-to-day life. With the uprise in distracted driving, it puts us more in danger than ever,” Spencer said.

Burt said it was all hands on deck to serve motorists when tow trucks were needed during Friday’s snowy and slippery road conditions.

“I don’t understand why in mid-November, they’re not set up with snow tires and ready to go, and change their driving attitude. It happens every year. As Canadians, we should be excellent winter drivers, you’d think.”



