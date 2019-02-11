Red Deer Transit has rolled out some new initiatives to make it easier to navigate the bus system. Red Deer Advocate file photo

Red Deer Transit unveils new schedule technology

Mobile-friendly MyBus makes it easier to navigate transit system

Red Deer Transit is rolling out some new initiatives just in time for the throngs of 2019 Canada Winter Games visitors.

MyBus is a new mobile-friendly website that makes navigating the city’s transit system a breeze.

“Users just have to enter their location and destination, and the program will provide step-by-step navigation instructions,” said Red Deer Transit manager George Penny.

The interactive site shows the entire length of a bus route overlaid onto a map and shows where each bus is along its route in real-time with GPS tracking. The program displays the latest bus routes and schedules, as well as any service disruptions that may affect travel.

Other enhancements to the transit system introduced in time for the Games include on-board audible and visual stop announcements, and digital signs at key bus stops to display arrival times updated by the minute.

MyBus is available online at reddeer.ca/mybus. For easy access, the webpage can be bookmarked in web browsers or added to the homescreen on any mobile device.


