Red Deer urges proper disposal of medications

City of Red Deer and the Alberta Pharmacists’ Association are promoting the safe disposal of medications to protect Red Deer’s waterways. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The City of Red Deer and the Alberta Pharmacists’ Association are partnering to promote the safe disposal of medications to protect waterways.

Medications flushed down the toilet or poured down the drain can end up polluting waterways, affecting fish and the aquatic ecosystem. Likewise, medication tossed in the trash ends up in landfills and can leach into the groundwater.

The association’s ENVIRx Program encourages people to check their medicine cabinets for unused or expired medications and take them to their local pharmacy for proper, safe disposal.

“We are asking residents to do their part in protecting the environment. Properly disposing of expired and unused medications helps keep our waterways free from pollution,” said Katina Tam, the city’s environmental program specialist.

Pharmacies can accept a variety of medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements, inhalers, ointments, lotions and EpiPens.

When returning medications, people should follow safe disposal methods, such as using containers for needles and removing any identifying labels or information.



