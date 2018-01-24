Red Deer utility bills will increase starting March 1

Red Deer’s utility bills are expected to be $5.37 higher for the average household this spring.

On Monday, city council approved a two per cent increase to local electric bills. This means the average household will be paying $2.88 per month more for power starting on March 1.

Director of Development Services Kelly Kloss said it’s needed to cover inflation, as well as the expansion of services due to city growth and the replacement of aging infrastructure.

In early February, a proposed increase of 2.4 per cent for water, wastewater and waste management is expected to come before council for approval. Kloss said this increase would cover the extra $1 a month that households will have to pay for the introduction of green carts for organic wastes this spring.

In total, the average household would pay an additional $2.49 a month for water, wastewater and waste management starting on March 1.

This also addresses the growth of city services, as well as replacement costs for infrastructure, said Kloss. “Increases are expected every year, as our prices go up.”