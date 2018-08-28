Red Deer virtual reality arcade raises money for Central Alberta Humane Society

Red Deer’s Teagan Harding, 15, tries virtual reality at Ctrl V Tuesday afternoon during a fundraiser for the Central Alberta Humane Society. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A Red Deer business raised money to create a better reality for animals.

Ctrl V, a virtual reality arcade in Red Deer, held a fundraiser for the Central Alberta Humane Society Tuesday afternoon.

Madinah Ramji, one of the managers at Ctrl V, said she’s happy the business can give back to the community.

“It’s really cool to be a part of this,” Ramji said. “It’s about giving back … and I think it’s really great to help support these puppies and other animals in the shelter.”

The fundraiser offered 30 minutes of virtual reality for $10, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society.

“Our head office did a similar event with the SPCA when they first opened two years ago and last month we did something similar in Calgary and now it’s Red Deer’s turn to participate,” she said.

There are 15 Ctrl V locations across Canada and the United States.

The owners of the Red Deer Ctrl V also own the Calgary facility. Last month’s event in Calgary raised $610. Ramji said the goal is to beat that amount in Central Alberta.

Melissa Devlin Parker, CAHS fund development officer, said fundraisers like this are very important for the society.

“We really appreciate when people and businesses in the community have these fundraisers for us because every little bit counts.

“Even if it’s just a couple hundred dollars, if a number of businesses are doing this it really adds up and helps the animals in the end,” said Devlin Parker.

Devlin Parker said the money raised in these types of fundraisers will always go towards the care of the animals.

“It all goes towards the veterinary care of our dogs, cats, bunnies, snakes or whatever kind of animal we have in. Veterinary costs can be pretty expensive,” she said.

There will be a “Paws For Pints” fundraiser for the CAHS Sept. 13 from 4-8 p.m. at the Troubled Monk in Red Deer. For more information visit www.cahumane.com.



