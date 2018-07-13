Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian steel and aluminum.

A total of 126 people cast votes in a weeklong poll on the Red Deer Advocate’s website that asked: Do you think Canada made the right move to impose tariffs? The poll ran from July 6 to 13.

Read more: From boat makers to farmers, US-led tariff war inflicts pain

Leading the way in votes was “no. Nobody wins in a trady war,” with 33.33 per cent of the vote.

But, more combined voters believed that Canada should stand up for itself or it should have been even tougher. “Yes. Canada has to stand up for itself,” received 30.16 per cent of the vote and “Canada should have taken an even tougher stance,” received 17.46 per cent.

The remaining 19.05 per cent of voters were: “unsure. This could hurt us a lot more than U.S.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter