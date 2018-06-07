Red Deer walks a mile in her shoes to support the Women’s Outreach

Russell Decouteau and Steve Grandeza, of UFC Gym, hold up Dylon Featherstone, of the Canadian Wrestling Coalition on Thursday at the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Men from Red Deer and Central Alberta strapped on a pair of high heels and strutted their stuff for a mile long walk.

The walk is a fundrasier in support of the Women’s Outreach.

Darcy Ouellet, Women’s Outreach fund development manager, said they expected 300 to 400 men participating in the event.

“We walked one mile in a pair of four-inch stiletto heels,” said Ouellet. “It brings awareness to what we do with domestic violence. The Women’s Outreach Centre runs 20 different programs and services all around domestic violence, homelessness and poverty.”



