Red Deer wastewater plant getting an upgrade

Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood, City of Red Deer Deputy Mayor Frank Wong, MLA Barb Miller, MLA Kim Schreiner and Minister of Transportation Brian Mason pose for a photo. Contributed photo

A major Red Deer water project will receive millions in provincial funding.

Alberta Minister of Transportation Brian Mason recently met with central Alberta representatives to announce a $49.2-million investment for a wastewater plant upgrade for the City of Red Deer.

The investment is a part of the Water for Life Program, which provides cost-shared funding to regional commissions or groups of two or more municipalities to support new regional water systems and upgrades to existing ones.

“Our government is committed to improving essential water infrastructure across the province,” said Mason. “Along with other projects, the nearly $50 million in funding to upgrade the treatment plant in Red Deer is essential for the welfare of Albertans and long-term economic growth. This is a key piece of infrastructure for central Alberta.”

The 2018 budget provides more than $480 million for critical water grant programs – Water for Life provides $75.3 million in 2018-19 and $55.5 million in 2019-20 and the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership provides $45 million in 2018-19 and $25 million in 2019-20.

Mayor Tara Veer said Water for Life is “critical to ensuring safe and secure drinking water while balancing environmental and economic pressures today and in the future.

“This wastewater upgrade provides for much-needed modernization of the critical wastewater needs in Red Deer and central Alberta. This funding positions Red Deer and region for sustainability given the economic realities we continue to face as a community and as a province,” said Veer.

In addition to the near-$50 million wastewater plant upgrade for Red Deer, money will be distributed to these projects as well:

  • $5.5 million for a treated water supply line from the village of Rockyford to Rosebud
  • $3.3 million for a regional line in the Hamlet of Suffield
  • $14.4 million for a regional water line between Wabamun-Seba-Entwistle
  • $11.2 million for a wastewater transmission line from Sandy Beach to Onoway
  • $3 million for a wastewater line between Lloydminster and Blackfoot


