A Red Deer woman died in head-on collision near Coronation. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer woman dies in head-on collision

Coronation RCMP investigate

A Red Deer woman died after a head-on collision near Coronation on Thursday.

Coronation RCMP said officers responded at about 5 p.m. to the collision site on Hwy 599 near Township Road 380 where a westbound car and an eastbound SUV collided.

The 59-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the car. The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Coronation RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst were investigating.

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased.


Truck crashes into Red Deer pub

