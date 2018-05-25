Lyndon Olsen was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in connection with a sequence of events that ended with this truck crash below Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)

Red Deer woman was killed in 2017 when rifle in duffle bag went off

Lyndon Olsen to be sentenced on charge of criminal negligence causing death using a firearm

A Red Deer woman of two young children died from a single gunshot wound when a sawed-rifle in a duffle bag went off as it was tossed in a pickup she was sitting in.

Crown prosecutor Dominique Mathurin said Randee Lynn Stewart, 25, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the pickup on the morning of Feb. 1, 2017 when a bullet hit her in the right chest as she sat parked outside a townhouse complex near 54th Avenue and 43rd Street.

Lyndon Olsen, 35, was in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Friday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm.

Video from a surveillance camera showed Olsen and Stewart had gone to a townhouse in the area. Olsen pulled out a pellet gun several times, eventually shooting out the surveillance camera. He was also recorded taking out a sawed-off rifle and pointing it the door.

Stewart returned to the pickup and Olsen arrived soon after and when he put a bag in the truck the rifle went off.

Mathurin said he tried to drive the pickup in a “hurried and speedy fashion” to nearby Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre but lost control on the hill below the hospital and slammed into a utility pole. He ran to the hospital’s emergency department and told them of the crash before running off.

Fire-medics found Stewart lying in the passenger seat. She was not breathing and had no pulse.

Mathurin asked for a sentence in the high range of four to six years.

Olsen, who has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 6, 2017, has 106 prior criminal convictions dating back to his youth.

Stewart’s parents and other family members read heart-breaking victim impact statements in court, telling the judge that Stewart’s two-year-old son and four-year-old daughter have been left without a mother and her family left devastated.

More to come …

Poll results: Advocate readers say it's time to abolish the British monarchy
Red Deer's Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

