Sawed-off shotgun pointed at worker during break-in

Red Deer RCMP are investigating several reports of break-ins overnight. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A sawed-off shotgun was allegedly pointed at a worker who interrupted a break and enter in progress at a north end business on Thursday morning.

Red Deer RCMP said at 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a commercial break and enter in the area of 49th Avenue and 78th Street.

Police contained the area searching for the suspect with Police Dog Services, but the suspect was not found.

RCMP reopened the area and continue to investigate.

The suspect wore a motorcycle helmet, but it was unknown if he was actually riding a motorcycle.

There were reports of several other break and enters overnight in the area. RCMP could not confirm if they were related.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter