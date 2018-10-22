Red Deer-area indigenous filmmakers invited to apply for $20,000 grant

Storyhive launches Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Some of the political issues that filmmakers could delve into (Advocate file photo).

Central Alberta’s Indigenous filmmakers are invited to “help drive real change” by applying for a Storyhive grant from Telus.

Storyhive is launching its first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition. This is a commitment to invest in the careers of Indigenous creators and to help create social change in the screen-based production industry in Western Canada.

The Telus program is supporting 20 Indigenous-led, screen-based projects with each recipient receiving $20,000 in production funding, as well as, mentorship and training.

The 20 successful projects will be selected by an all-Indigenous jury. “This marks one of the first times in Canada that a jury of this composition are green-lighting all Indigenous-led projects.” the release states.

Storyhive is looking for Indigenous creators from Red Deer to submit their short film ideas. They can be a comedy, drama, animation, web series pilot or documentary between 3 to 10 minutes long.

Creators at the beginning of their career, as well as, more established creators, are all welcome to apply for this edition and “bring their passion project to life.”

The design of the Edition was shaped by Indigenous Storyhive alumni. Key findings from these interviews were applied to shape a program designed to be culturally safe, empowering and relevant to Indigenous creators.

The Indigenous Storyteller Edition submissions open Oct. 22 and remain open for applications until Dec. 4.

For more information, please visit storyhive.com.

