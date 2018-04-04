Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Look out criminals, “DM” is watching.

DM (not his real name) is a Red Deer resident, who might just be redefining the old saying “police are the public and the public are the police.”

DM drives Red Deer streets every day as part of his day job and requires regular presence in Red Deer neighbourhoods.

By providing tips to the RCMP, the good Samaritan has helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles in the past two years in the city.

Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster said about half of those vehicles were occupied by criminals when police arrived.

Foster along with other RCMP officers recognized the resident’s contributions recently. DM was presented with a plaque at a reception in front of attendees including DM’s family, RCMP officers, and several call takers.

“We’ve recovered firearms, drugs and large amounts of stolen identity documents from these vehicles,” said Foster.

DM doesn’t want to use his real name, because it’s the anonymity that allows him to spot and call in hundreds of stolen vehicles.

He started calling the RCMP after his own vehicle was stolen few years ago when he left it unlocked and running. He reported his stolen car to the RCMP and started looking for it himself.

It didn’t take long for him to find it parked in a retail lot, still occupied by the suspect. He called RCMP and the man behind the wheel was arrested. The vehicle was full of stolen property from a Red Deer business.

“Take it from someone who did it,” DM said, about leaving his car unlocked and running, “I enabled him to get down to (the store) and clean them out.”

The experience prompted DM’s involvement with “Central Alberta Stolen Vehicles,” a Facebook page, with about 10,000 followers. It also created a new use for a rare skill he possesses – a photographic memory.

Every morning, DM checks the Central Alberta Stolen Vehicles page and other social media groups focused on stolen vehicles and makes a list of any outstanding stolen vehicles: noting vehicle makes, colours, details, and licence plates.

“If I’ve seen it once, it’s almost guaranteed I’ll find it,” said DM. “Often if a vehicle is stolen in the morning, I find it by (the) afternoon.”

DM calls the RCMP complaint line with what he sees on the streets. The call takers at the Red Deer RCMP detachment have come to recognize his voice, and after the recent ceremony, they were able to put a face to the familiar voice they have come to know so well.

Foster said it’s not rare for the RCMP to recognize people’s contributions in helping the police but the ceremonies are not something the RCMP do often.

“But we’ve done them in the past, and we’re going to be doing more of them in the future,” he said.

That’s because Red Deerians do an “outstanding job” of assisting the police, said Foster.

For those who might be inspired by DM’s contributions to the community, he has a bit of advice.

“Something I want people to do is look out your window. You know your neighbourhood – you need to pay attention to what’s going on. Notice who or what doesn’t belong and report it to the RCMP.”



