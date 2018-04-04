Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

Look out criminals, “DM” is watching.

DM (not his real name) is a Red Deer resident, who might just be redefining the old saying “police are the public and the public are the police.”

DM drives Red Deer streets every day as part of his day job and requires regular presence in Red Deer neighbourhoods.

By providing tips to the RCMP, the good Samaritan has helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles in the past two years in the city.

Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster said about half of those vehicles were occupied by criminals when police arrived.

Foster along with other RCMP officers recognized the resident’s contributions recently. DM was presented with a plaque at a reception in front of attendees including DM’s family, RCMP officers, and several call takers.

“We’ve recovered firearms, drugs and large amounts of stolen identity documents from these vehicles,” said Foster.

DM doesn’t want to use his real name, because it’s the anonymity that allows him to spot and call in hundreds of stolen vehicles.

He started calling the RCMP after his own vehicle was stolen few years ago when he left it unlocked and running. He reported his stolen car to the RCMP and started looking for it himself.

It didn’t take long for him to find it parked in a retail lot, still occupied by the suspect. He called RCMP and the man behind the wheel was arrested. The vehicle was full of stolen property from a Red Deer business.

“Take it from someone who did it,” DM said, about leaving his car unlocked and running, “I enabled him to get down to (the store) and clean them out.”

The experience prompted DM’s involvement with “Central Alberta Stolen Vehicles,” a Facebook page, with about 10,000 followers. It also created a new use for a rare skill he possesses – a photographic memory.

Every morning, DM checks the Central Alberta Stolen Vehicles page and other social media groups focused on stolen vehicles and makes a list of any outstanding stolen vehicles: noting vehicle makes, colours, details, and licence plates.

“If I’ve seen it once, it’s almost guaranteed I’ll find it,” said DM. “Often if a vehicle is stolen in the morning, I find it by (the) afternoon.”

DM calls the RCMP complaint line with what he sees on the streets. The call takers at the Red Deer RCMP detachment have come to recognize his voice, and after the recent ceremony, they were able to put a face to the familiar voice they have come to know so well.

Foster said it’s not rare for the RCMP to recognize people’s contributions in helping the police but the ceremonies are not something the RCMP do often.

“But we’ve done them in the past, and we’re going to be doing more of them in the future,” he said.

That’s because Red Deerians do an “outstanding job” of assisting the police, said Foster.

For those who might be inspired by DM’s contributions to the community, he has a bit of advice.

“Something I want people to do is look out your window. You know your neighbourhood – you need to pay attention to what’s going on. Notice who or what doesn’t belong and report it to the RCMP.”


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe woman, Red Deer group win Inspiration Awards
Next story
Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana ‘edibles’ are among many cannabis issues the City of Red Deer looks to address

Situation is like “building an aircraft while we’re in flight,” says city councillor

Drunk driving laws change Monday

Changes include 90-day licence suspension for suspected drunk drivers

Extra courtroom being added to Red Deer’s existing courthouse

Justice can’t wait five years for new courthouse construction

Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Mini march at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will introduce legislation Thursday to… Continue reading

Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs… Continue reading

Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus,… Continue reading

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Charges are pending

Straws, coffee cups targets of Vancouver strategy to cut down on plastic garbage

Vancouver is the latest city in Canada to stir up opposition to… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after… Continue reading

Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

NEW YORK — Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month