Red Deerian wants to chat with Trudeau about Greyhound

Don Melvin said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to know how important Greyhound bus service is for him and others who use the service. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should expect a call — or maybe even a visit — from a Red Deer man determined to talk about the importance of maintaining Greyhound bus service.

Don Melvin, who has cerebral palsy, said Greyhound is the cheapest way to travel to Calgary where he must go for medical checkups concerning his disorder.

“I’m going to try to get to Justin Trudeau to see if he can’t do something about it, whether they subsidize it or whatever the case may be,” said Melvin, 57, on Wednesday.

He last used Greyhound about a year ago and said it won’t be the last time he will need to go for checkups.

Earlier this month Greyhound Canada announced it will end passenger bus and freight services on Oct. 31 in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, except for a single B.C. route.

The company blames declining ridership, persistent competition from subsidized national and inter-regional passenger transportation services, the growth of new low-cost airlines, regulatory constraints and the continued growth of car ownership.

This week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions to Greyhound’s decision.

Melvin said he’s concerned about everyone who doesn’t have a lot of money to get to where they need to go. There are more who need the service than people realize.

“You wait and see the problems when they close it.”

Melvin said he has never tried to contact Trudeau before.

“I’m ready and prepared to phone Ottawa to see what Justin Trudeau can do. He needs to know what people feel about the Greyhound. I think it’s a must because you don’t want to leave people stranded.”

He said he will also look into developing a crowd funding campaign to raise money to go to Ottawa to talk Trudeau in person.

“I’m not going to give up until this is resolved. I know enough people that say — Donny do this for us.”

With files from Canadian Press



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter